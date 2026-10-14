The Percentage of Americans Supporting Government Health Insurance Is Alarming

The percentage of Americans who support “Medicare for All” is now double the percentage who oppose it.

Amid skyrocketing grocery and fuel prices and rising healthcare costs, it’s not surprising that more people are embracing the idea that the government should essentially take over the industry. However, the poll suggests this trend comes from desperation rather than faith in the state, according to Axios.

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Supporters of "Medicare for All" now outnumber opponents by nearly 2-to-1, according to a new survey of U.S. adults from the Axios-Ipsos American Health Index. The big picture: Two-thirds of all survey respondents — and half of Republicans — said the federal government should be willing to spend more tax dollars to lower health care costs for Americans. Why it matters: With three weeks to go before the midterm elections, and private health insurance premiums and prescription prices crushing voters, these findings suggest a path for swing-state candidates who embrace socialized medicine. But the public's openness is driven more by desperation than by confidence in government. Affordability is foremost on most Americans' minds, and health care brings almost daily reminders of economic pressure. Between the lines: Survey respondents say they want more government intervention — but they trust those leaders less than ever.

No amount of hate, fear, or bigotry can stop our movement to get money out of politics, put money in pockets, and pass Medicare for All. https://t.co/wZyIUkt0lW — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 11, 2026

The survey found that 43 percent of Americans indicated support for “Medicare for All,” which would mean the government would become the health insurance industry.

Supporters include 47 percent of independents and 62 percent of Democrats. About 21 percent of Republicans favor the idea as well.

Among opponents, the top reason is that the government would provide lower-quality care than private insurance.

The trend appears to be showing up in recent primary elections, where progressive candidates who supported government health insurance won several high-profile races.

This includes Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who won the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate.

Starting today, more of Trump’s Big Ugly Bill takes effect, and over 700,000 Illinoisans could lose their healthcare. We’re doing everything we can at the state level, but I’m ready to bring this fight to Washington and secure Medicare for All. https://t.co/cFStXtVVM0 — Juliana Stratton (@JulianaStratton) October 1, 2026

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed made Medicare for All a central component of his platform and is running in a dead heat with Mike Rogers, his Republican opponent.

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