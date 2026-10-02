Abdul El-Sayed Continues to Lie About His Plans for Private Insurance

The other day, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed did a complete 180 on his Medicare for All plan. For years, El-Sayed has said he wanted to ban private insurance and force everyone onto a single-payer plan, where the government not only pays for your insurance but decides who gets healthcare and when. He went so far as to say that we should repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with a "right" to healthcare.

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But earlier this week, El-Sayed told voters that if they like their private insurance, they can keep it. That sure sounds Obama-esque, doesn't it? Mike Rogers slammed El-Sayed for it, and we have to wonder if internal polling is so bad that El-Sayed is willing to temporarily jettison his pet political cause in an effort to hoodwink voters with a month to go before the election.

Because he joined MS NOW to lie about private insurance again yesterday.

Abdul El-Sayed is trying to gaslight voters into thinking he won’t completely eliminate their private insurance.



The truth is El-Sayed has already called to abolish private insurance at least 10 times. pic.twitter.com/5xKUYwTFSK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2026

"Imagine whether or not you wanted a private insurance company, you had public health insurance that was guaranteed to you, not an option, guaranteed to you. Doesn't go away if you turn 26, or get married or get divorced or get a job or lose a job or turn 65, all reasons you can lose your private coverage. It is there for you, guaranteed," El-Sayed said.

As we've seen with Canada and the U.K., the insurance may be guaranteed, but the healthcare — the part that keeps you alive — is not. Delays, rationing, and assisted suicide are all barriers to actual healthcare under socialist schemes.

And here's 10 times El-Sayed called for the abolition of private insurance:

Abdul El-Sayed wants to abolish private insurance.



🧵 Here are at least 10 times El-Sayed has said so himself. https://t.co/058zRhCmKH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2026

We have the receipts.

We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/aMgD0t1Hoe — Great Lakes HQ (@GreatLakes_HQ) October 2, 2026

"But will you be saying on that debate state that people can keep their private insurance?" the host asked.

"Look, I'm not against abolishing private insurance," El-Sayed replied.

If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. If you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance. We've heard these lies before. — Mrs. G (@JanetteA5280) October 1, 2026

We have, and we should not fall for them again.

Government taking over private industry or abolishing private industry is in effect communism, is it not?Much of our current Medicare are delivered by private insurance, part C & D, & Medicare Supplement plans, Medigap.

If Democrats are successful what happens? Decline! — Edward Quisenberry (@Insure_Ed) October 2, 2026

The private insurance industry employs hundreds of thousands of people. They'd all be out of work.

He doesn’t care about lying to you, he has his own agenda and it doesn’t include taking care of Americans! https://t.co/LBlxG8JoSH — Doreen Shelton (@DkSunadvised23) October 2, 2026

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Last month, we learned El-Sayed objected to breast cancer research funding on the grounds that the women it helped had "social privilege" and "power." We're not supposed to believe he'd politicize Medicare for All? That conservatives, white Americans, men, and other groups Democrats hate wouldn't be denied care?

In Canada, the vast majority of MAiD victims are white and wealthy. That's not a coincidence.

The guy will say anything to win. Blatant liar. Vote red down the ticket. https://t.co/qlPvHCeAO7 — Cred (@red_hursh) October 2, 2026

The only way to prevent this is to vote red.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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