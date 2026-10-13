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Falsely Accused Woman Is Suing After Flock Surveillance Misidentified Her

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 13, 2026 12:15 PM
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Falsely Accused Woman Is Suing After Flock Surveillance Misidentified Her
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

A Colorado woman filed a federal class action lawsuit against Flock Safety and local police after an officer accosted her at her Denver home for stealing a $25 package from someone’s porch five days earlier.

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The problem is that she didn’t commit the crime. But the officer based his theory on a Flock license plate reader showing her vehicle had driven through the area 20 times in the prior month.

Police Sgt. Jamie Milliman showed up at her home with a criminal summons.

A Ring video of a Colorado woman being handed a criminal summons for a porch-package theft she did not commit recently went viral after the accusation rested on a Flock Safety automated license plate reader hit. Now, the woman involved in that case, Chrisanna Elser, is suing Flock Group, the towns of Columbine Valley and Bow Mar, Sergeant Jamie Milliman, and Chief Bret Cottrell in federal court on behalf of herself and other Coloradans whose plates the company has logged.

Milliman already had the paperwork in his hand when he knocked on her Fort Logan door on September 27th, 2025. “I guess this is a shock to you, but I am telling you, this is a lock,” Milliman told Elser at the time. “One hundred percent. No doubt.”

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Milliman can be seen on the doorbell and bodycam footage boasting that the Flock Safety cameras had the town under full surveillance. “You can’t get a breath of fresh air in or out without us knowing,” he said.

He claimed he had footage showing the woman pilfering the package. The officer didn’t bother to check the woman’s dashcam footage, the vehicle’s GPS, or phone location records, even though they showed she was more than a quarter-mile away, getting fitted for a gown.

She spent the next two weeks trying to show the police department that she was innocent. The chief voided the summons in mid-October after receiving the evidence she sent.

The proposed lawsuit alleges that Flock Safety’s cameras violate people’s Fourth Amendment rights. It says the company acted jointly with the town and seeks to compel the local government to obtain warrants to use the technology.

Flock spokesperson Paris Lewbel said the system accurately located her vehicle and blamed the police department for misinterpreting the data: “Flock stands by the accuracy and integrity of its technology and intends to vigorously defend itself in this litigation.”

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Flock Safety cameras have caused a major backlash to what many call another form of mass surveillance. Several cities have already terminated their contracts with the company due to the backlash.

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News Topics COLORADO | CRIME | LAWSUIT
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