Police Officer Fired for Using Flock Safety Cameras to Help Abuser Hunt Victim

A San Jose police officer was fired for allegedly using the Flock Safety camera database to help a relative accused of domestic violence find his alleged victim.

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This is the latest in a long list of reports detailing how officers abuse the system to spy on former romantic partners and others.

From SFGate:

A San Jose police officer was recently fired for allegedly using Flock camera data to help a relative track down the location of a domestic violence victim, police officials said. The off-duty officer used a personal device to perform the unauthorized automatic license plate reader search, related to a domestic violence matter involving family members, San Jose police said. After finding the victim's vehicle, the officer shared the location with the suspect, who is a relative of the officer, according to police. "The officer was immediately placed on leave and later terminated following a criminal investigation," San Jose police said in a statement. The case has been submitted to the State of California Peace Officer Standards and Training for decertification investigation. The case has prompted the department to put policies in place regarding Flock data, police said. The department has now restricted automatic license plate reader and other sensitive law enforcement systems from being accessed on personal devices. All officers were admonished that improper access of ALPR and other law enforcement systems is grounds for termination.

In a separate recent case, former Amarillo, Texas, officer Christian Eder was fired in July and arrested Sept. 1 on 78 misdemeanor counts of tampering with a government record after he ran one man’s plate through Flock 76 times between Feb. 25 and June 13, 2026. Eder was allegedly tracking a man who was dating a woman in whom he was romantically interested.

In Albany County, New York, Sheriff’s investigator Laurie Moore, a 13-year veteran, was arrested on Sept. 9 after more than 4,000 unauthorized Flock searches involving five acquaintances, including at least 3,000 searches of her ex-girlfriend’s vehicle.

A cop in San Jose reportedly used his cell phone to access the AI powered Flock software, database & cameras to tell a friend of his where his domestic violence victim was in real time.



What was he arrested for? Oh he wasn't arrested nor criminally charged because he's a cop… pic.twitter.com/QJ86eRrjlv — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) September 13, 2026

She was charged with falsifying business records and official misconduct. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said, "This is a gut punch." He also said, "What happened here is a breach of that trust. And for that, I’m truly sorry."

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