Trump Dunks on Democrats for Spreading 'Iran Nukes' Hoax

President Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out at leftists who are deceptively claiming he indicated he would let Iran drop nuclear bombs on major cities like Los Angeles and New York.

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Democrats perpetuated the hoax after Trump’s Monday speech at an event in which he made the case for his military action against the Iranian regime.

The Fake and Artificial News is out there trying to say that I’m inviting the enemy to bomb San Diego and Los Angeles when, in actuality, what I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon and, if you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?

“All I was doing was making a comparison between paying a little more, for a short time, for Gasoline, versus the bombing of our Major Cities,” Trump continued. “Everybody knew that, the Fake News knew it as well, but they continue to go out and say that I am asking the enemy to bomb two Cities that I love. It’s totally clear what I say but, these people are Degenerates, and think they can continuously get away with Fake News!”

Trump gave the speech at a rally in Grand Island, Nebraska.

“They can take out a city,” he said. “Let them take, let them take out Los Angeles; let them take out San Diego. That’s — this is a very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon.”

Leftist online personalities like Aaron Rupar clipped the video in a way that cut out the rest of Trump’s comments in which Trump said, “We’re not going to let that happen. We protect our cities. We protect our country. We’re not letting that happen.”

President Trump again brings up the hypothetical situation of Iran hitting US cities: "Let them hit Los Angeles. And you want to see some bad things happen. You want to see a country that would be in free fall. We're not going to let that happen. We protect our cities." https://t.co/UAtnw4eIQ3 — Forbes Breaking News (@ForbesTVNews) October 8, 2026

The lie was so obvious that even CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale debunked the left’s latest hoax.

This is the exact same tactic leftists used back in 2017 when they wanted to make it appear as if Trump called Nazis and white nationalists “fine people” after the Charlottesville rally. They deliberately edited footage of the press conference to remove the portion where Trump clearly and explicitly said he was not referring to the bigots.

Eventually, the “fine people” hoax was revealed to be a lie, just as this current issue was. Unfortunately, plenty of gullible people will still believe it.

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