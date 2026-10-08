This Doctor Stole $30 Million in Taxpayer Funds to Buy Luxury Items





The Justice Department announced an indictment against a Houston physician for allegedly defrauding the federal government out of tens of millions of dollars.

Dr. Joseph A. Montes is accused of billing for COVID-19 services that were never provided to get taxpayer funds aimed at combating the pandemic, according to a DOJ press release.

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A 66-year-old Houston physician is accused of participating in a scheme that fraudulently billed the federal government millions of dollars for medical services that were never provided. Authorities have now taken Dr. Joseph A. Montes into custody. He made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina Bryan at 10 a.m. today. A federal grand jury returned a 12-count indictment Sept. 30, which is now unsealed. It alleges that between 2020 and 2022, Montes and others submitted false and fraudulent claims to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration for office visits that were never provided. According to court documents, Montes owned and operated two Houston clinics: Joseph A. Montes MD & Associates, P.A. and Montes Medical PLLC. He allegedly allowed co-conspirators to operate pop-up COVID-19 testing sites under his name. Patients visited the sites for nasal swab testing, while the co-conspirators allegedly billed HSRA for office visits. The indictment further alleges Montes’s clinics submitted thousands of impossible claims. On approximately 29 dates, they submitted more than 3,000 claims for evaluation and management services. On Dec. 1, 2021, they allegedly submitted more than 9,000 claims in a single day—roughly one patient visit every nine seconds over a 24-hour period. From 2020 to 2022, Montes and others allegedly billed HSRA approximately $30 million, of which HSRA paid approximately $20 million. Montes allegedly used proceeds from the scheme to make expensive purchases at a luxury car dealership and Tiffany & Co. If convicted, Montes faces up to five years in federal prison for the conspiracy charge, 20 years for each wire fraud count, and 10 years for each money laundering count. He also faces a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

This comes as national attention has been focused on numerous instances in which fraudsters have stolen taxpayer money by defrauding federal welfare or entitlement programs.

If you defraud the American taxpayer, you ought to go to jail for your crimes. I’m thankful for President Trump’s proposal to ensure minimum sentences on fraudsters who take advantage of our publicly funded programs. The ball is in your court Congress. Let this serve as a warning to those who are thinking about stealing from our most vulnerable, we will find you and you will serve time. https://t.co/1JkuBTj7gn — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2026

The Trump administration has taken action to curb fraud and punish those stealing taxpayer money. President Donald Trump, in March, signed an executive order creating a Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. The team was tasked with coordinating eligibility checks, pre-payment controls, and prosecutions with states for those defrauding food aid, Medicaid, housing, and cash assistance.

The Agriculture Department identified at least $3 billion a year in fraudulent payments. The agency subpoenaed several blue states to compel them to turn over data related to how they are dispersing federal funds for these programs.

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