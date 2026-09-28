AOC’s ‘Students vs. Billionaires’ Event Was a Lesson in Socialist Resentment

If we want to understand where hostility toward free markets comes from, and why so many continue to embrace socialism, resentment toward business owners is a good place to start. Not merely because the ideology often feeds on envy, but because it rests on a fundamentally shallow, almost juvenile understanding of what the business “elite” actually do in society. And even worse, we've raised an entire generation of voters on this warped assumption.

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At a “Students vs. Billionaires” town hall in Ithaca, New York, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered a classic "Robber Barron" retelling of America’s wealthy business class. In her view, America’s wealthy business class seeks to hoard the nation’s resources, strip ordinary people of their jobs and livelihoods, devour the nation's energy, and even plan to flee the alleged environmental catastrophe it created, while the rest of the country is left behind to pick through the ruins.

AOC: What the elite want—and they’re already planning for it—is to hoard all of the resources for themselves as the world gets more and more physically unstable.



And in an environment of AI, they want to wipe out all of our livelihoods. They want to make sure none of us have… pic.twitter.com/tWGKZ9vpJo — Acyn (@Acyn) September 27, 2026

"We are going to encounter a lot of challenges. We're already starting to see it. Flash floods without warnings. We're seeing entire regions get wiped out in flash floods and wildfires. And in order to rebuild this, we are going to have to come together," the socialist Congresswoman said. "Because what the elite want, and they're already planning for it, is to hoard all of the resources for themselves as the world gets more and more physically unstable. And in an environment of AI, they want to wipe out all of our livelihoods. They want to make sure none of us have jobs. And they want to keep all the spoils of those riches while consuming and burning energy at a pace that is completely unsustainable to make this worse."

This trope is common on the left, especially among its progressive wing, though the right has its own version as well. That story, regardless of intent, makes redistribution seem like the obvious cure. If wealth is merely something taken from ordinary people, then taking it back becomes an act of justice. But that premise gets the relationship between wealth and value almost entirely backward.

In a functioning free market, people do not become business elites by depriving everyone else of resources. They become wealthy because millions of people decide that what they offer is worth paying for. They create a product that saves time, a service that lowers costs, a technology that makes work easier, or an investment that allows another company to expand, hire, and compete. The billionaire may earn the largest share of the reward, but the public receives the larger benefit: cheaper goods, better services, more jobs, faster innovation, and choices that did not exist before. That is the pattern that has played out again and again over the past two centuries, yet the beneficiaries of it seem determined to reject it.

The demonization of elites has grown far beyond healthy skepticism of powerful people. It is no longer simply about whether they can be trusted to guide society. Now, a wealthy person’s personal flaws are treated as proof that everything they touch, their businesses, investments, and wealth itself, must be corrupt.

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That is not serious economic analysis. It is moral contempt, and it has become one of the most potent engines behind socialism’s resurgence, because young people take that view as fact. Once success is presumed guilty, redistribution is no longer just a policy. It is punishment, a form justice, for the crime of having succeeded.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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