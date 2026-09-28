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Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has a Scholarship Program, and Guess Who's Allowed to Apply

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 28, 2026 12:15 PM
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Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Has a Scholarship Program, and Guess Who's Allowed to Apply
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has long made her city a sanctuary for illegal aliens. Most recently, she was busted for targeting local businesses that were assisting ICE with immigration enforcement in the city, looking to contact those businesses to "encourage" them not to work with federal authorities.

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Now we've learned Boston has a scholarship program that allows illegal aliens and other foreigners to learn to become activists.

Here's more:

Boston is paying immigrants $575 apiece to complete a 10-week course in political organizing, with no legal-status check on applicants and native-born US Bostonians barred from the program entirely, according to the city's own website.
Immigrants Lead Boston, run by the Mayor's Office for Immigrant Advancement, is now in its 7th cohort under Mayor Michelle Wu.
The program launched under former Mayor Marty Walsh in fall 2020 and has been continued and expanded by the Wu administration.
The boston.gov program page states applicants may apply "regardless of their immigration status."
That opens the door to green-card holders, DACA recipients, refugees, asylum-seekers, and undocumented residents.
The same page states plainly that "Candidates must be Boston residents, immigrants."

Simply incredible.

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The list of participants is a handy tool for deportations, too.

It would be hilarious if ICE showed up at these events.

It's all utter nonsense. 

Democrats are bound and determined to flood this country with illegal aliens so they can gain and cement permanent power over us. We remember the unfettered immigration of the Biden years. We had thousands of illegal aliens flooding our border on a daily basis, and now Democrats are attacking the people and agencies tasked — by law — with removing these criminals from our country. And they're all criminals. If you come into America with no regard for our immigration laws, you've committed a crime.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MICHELLE OBAMA | SANCTUARY CITIES
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