Even Democrats Are Bashing This Mayor for Refusing to Take Crime Seriously

A Democrat alderman in Chicago blasted Mayor Brandon Johnson for his failure to rein in crime in the city.

During an appearance on Fox News, Alderman Raymond Lopez discussed President Donald Trump’s offer to lend federal assistance to the city to combat violent crime. Last week, the president wrote a post on Truth Social in which he asked the mayor and Gov. J.B. Pritzker to give him a call about the matter.

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When asked about the offer, Lopez said, “I do not expect that call to come from either the mayor or the governor to the White House because, to put it quite frankly, neither one of them are taking crime and violence in the city of Chicago or the state seriously.”

He continued, saying the city continues “to have street takeovers that turn violent and deadly” and that the city has “this slow-drip mass shooting every weekend.”

The alderman added, “If this were a singular event, this would take national headlines, but because this happened over a 4-day timeframe, we don't even raise an eyebrow to what's going on here in the city of Chicago.”

🚨 JUST IN: DEMOCRAT Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez just SCORCHED his own Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. Pritzker for refusing to call President Trump on rampant shootings taking place



"I do NOT expect that call to come from either the mayor or the governor to the White House… pic.twitter.com/NXP2Zanm3g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 8, 2026

In his Truth Social post, Trump said, “Chicago violence is unchecked and at record levels” and that the high numbers “are becoming normalized.”

The city will die if the Federal Government, a fine tuned crime fighting machine, is not invited in, by the Mayor or Governor, to HELP. I am awaiting the call. Nobody should be forced to live under these conditions. Like D.C. and others, they will have almost no crime, FAST! The State and City can’t do what I do. Governor Pritzker, CALL!!!”

Chicago homicides in 2026: 297 people slain. Here’s how that compares with previous years. https://t.co/dRjZIxRtYx — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) September 8, 2026

Gov. Pritzker rejected the president’s offer. His office responded, “Governor JB Pritzker would like to set the record straight: this is the same federal administration that launched a lawless, lethal invasion on Illinois and gutted funding for gun violence prevention in the U.S.” and said “Trump is not fighting crime — he is committing and enabling it.”

Mayor Johnson said Trump “has an open invitation to invest in the people of Chicago, and we’ve called for these investments repeatedly. He removed over $800 million out of gun violence reduction programs. He cut the ATF budget by 30%.”

Chicago’s homicide rate has dropped drastically over the past five years, but remains one of the highest in the nation.

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