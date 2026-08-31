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Chicago Had an Incredibly Violent Weekend. Guess Where Mayor Brandon Johnson Placed the Blame.

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 1:15 PM
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Chicago Had an Incredibly Violent Weekend. Guess Where Mayor Brandon Johnson Placed the Blame.
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford

It was another incredibly violent weekend in Chicago, the city that's been controlled exclusively by Democrats for almost a century. This time, at least 38 people were shot in various incidents across the city and at least three were killed. This includes a mass shooting that had 10 victims.

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"A total of 10 people were shot and one of those individuals is now dead," said Lissette Nuñez with ABC 7. "Chicago police confirm that multiple people were shot overnight. THe victims ages range from 23 to 45 years old."

The shooting took place near Washington Park on the city's south side.

"I was out here at the picnic and I heard shooting. I thought it was fireworks, but it was not fireworks. And I seen everybody running and I seen everybody falling and dropping and I end up running to the cop because it was a safe place," said witness Terry Jones.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Jones took to X to blame the violence not on his failed leadership or the culture that encourages violence but on guns.

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He vowed to stop the flow of guns into the city.

That's not the problem. Johnson likes to blame Indiana for his city's crime problem, but — with the exception of Gary — Indiana cities don't have a gun violence problem.

It's a problem in Chicago because the culture encourages violence and the joke of a "criminal justice" system doesn't punish offenders.

Gang culture is a big driving factor behind Chicago's crime problem.

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Who would have thought that Chicago voters would make a bad situation even worse? 

Johnson is on record saying that arresting and jailing criminals is ineffective to stop crime. He calls law enforcement racist and unholy, and has no interest in letting the Chicago police do their jobs.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CHICAGO | CRIME | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GUN VIOLENCE | MASS SHOOTING
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