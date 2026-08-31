Chicago Had an Incredibly Violent Weekend. Guess Where Mayor Brandon Johnson Placed the Blame.

It was another incredibly violent weekend in Chicago, the city that's been controlled exclusively by Democrats for almost a century. This time, at least 38 people were shot in various incidents across the city and at least three were killed. This includes a mass shooting that had 10 victims.

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🚨BREAKING: @ChicagosMayor and @GovPritzker set new bloodbath records for black carnage in a Democrat stronghold.



38 black Americans have been shot, 3 are dead with a savage 10 person mass shooting last night across Chicago so far this weekend. pic.twitter.com/eLjDXMHYV6 — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) August 30, 2026

"A total of 10 people were shot and one of those individuals is now dead," said Lissette Nuñez with ABC 7. "Chicago police confirm that multiple people were shot overnight. THe victims ages range from 23 to 45 years old."

The shooting took place near Washington Park on the city's south side.

"I was out here at the picnic and I heard shooting. I thought it was fireworks, but it was not fireworks. And I seen everybody running and I seen everybody falling and dropping and I end up running to the cop because it was a safe place," said witness Terry Jones.

Meanwhile, Mayor Brandon Jones took to X to blame the violence not on his failed leadership or the culture that encourages violence but on guns.

Through last night’s shootings, we are reminded of the devastating impact of gun violence. In a matter of moments, a life can be taken, families can be forever changed, and communities can be left grieving. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 30, 2026

He vowed to stop the flow of guns into the city.

We remain steadfast in our work to break these cycles of trauma by continuing to stop the flow of guns into our communities and investing in the resources that help prevent violence before it occurs. My administration will continue to show up for those impacted by these violent… — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) August 30, 2026

That's not the problem. Johnson likes to blame Indiana for his city's crime problem, but — with the exception of Gary — Indiana cities don't have a gun violence problem.

It's a problem in Chicago because the culture encourages violence and the joke of a "criminal justice" system doesn't punish offenders.

Good Lord...



It's not "gun violence," Mr. Mayor. It's gangs.



It's gangs trafficking guns. It's gangs turning playgrounds into battlefields. It's gangs turning streets into free-fire zones. It's gangs devastating neighborhoods with impunity.



Until Chicago elects a mayor… https://t.co/KUtUIISfbz — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) August 30, 2026

Gang culture is a big driving factor behind Chicago's crime problem.

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When you make Lori Lightfoot look like the smart, responsible one. 👇 https://t.co/olIJDrvqy0 — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) August 31, 2026

Who would have thought that Chicago voters would make a bad situation even worse?

Still babbling about "gun violence" instead of the actual problem. https://t.co/LoIvC4uka5 — JWF (@JammieWF) August 31, 2026

Johnson is on record saying that arresting and jailing criminals is ineffective to stop crime. He calls law enforcement racist and unholy, and has no interest in letting the Chicago police do their jobs.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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