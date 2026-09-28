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Trump Is About to Make Your Ability to Access the Federal Government a Whole Lot Easier

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 28, 2026 8:00 PM
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Trump Is About to Make Your Ability to Access the Federal Government a Whole Lot Easier
Townhall Media

The Trump administration is hitting the streets of Washington, D.C. and more than a dozen other American cities to promote the launch of America.gov through the Act as a Nation campaign.

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The new branding campaign will utilize America.gov themed taxis to promote what has been referred to as a new digital “front door” to government webpages, designed to give citizens an improved quality of life when navigating the vast number of federal agencies.

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The new, AI-powered site will operate as a launching pad for individuals to access exactly what they need from the various government sites spread throughout the Internet.

America.gov is set to launch at 10 AM ET on Tuesday, September 29. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will headline events to reveal the new initiative, and will be joined by industry leaders like SpaceX and Tesla head Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Viewers can join in for their comments at the 9:00 AM “Putting Americans First” event and the 1:00 PM “Building America’s Golden Age” event.

Other featured guests include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.

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News Topics TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DONALD TRUMP
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