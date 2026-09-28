Troy Jackson's Ridiculous Social Media Post Didn't Work Out How His Campaign Expected

Troy Jackson, the Democrat running for Maine’s Senate seat, released a baffling video depicting the “working class” logger sipping on boba tea while making a snarky quip about his Republican opponent Susan Collins.

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This is your regular reminder that every Dem consultant is either a 25 year old girlboss or a gay guy. — HappyFace (@happface227) September 28, 2026

Reactions to the video, which were primarily from leftists who understood just how terrible the optics of the video were, were not favorable to the Jackson campaign, to say the least.

An interesting thing about Democratic social media consultants is that a great bulk of their ideas fall under the umbrella of having adult men act like teenage girls https://t.co/59qdSQ6BVT — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) September 28, 2026

Democratic media strategists never really moved on from BRAT Summer https://t.co/Xz7S0bajel — mainepilled (@mainepilled) September 28, 2026

Please do affirmative action for straight men for all Dem comms staff. Embarrassing. https://t.co/GhPkEZRtQB — I, Robert (@BlueCheese608) September 28, 2026

If Troy Jackson’s cousin really loved him, she wouldn’t have let him post this https://t.co/70dxqDUMM6 — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) September 28, 2026

All I’ll say is that the gay pride flag displayed prominently in the background certainly isn’t helping Jackson’s case here.

Jackson, who was crowned the Democrat nominee by party insiders after Graham Platner's campaign imploded shortly after winning the primary, will face off against Collins in November for one of the most hotly-contested seats in the country. Just 36 days remain until Election Day.

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