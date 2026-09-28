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Troy Jackson's Ridiculous Social Media Post Didn't Work Out How His Campaign Expected

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 28, 2026 9:00 PM
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Troy Jackson's Ridiculous Social Media Post Didn't Work Out How His Campaign Expected
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Troy Jackson, the Democrat running for Maine’s Senate seat, released a baffling video depicting the “working class” logger sipping on boba tea while making a snarky quip about his Republican opponent Susan Collins.

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Reactions to the video, which were primarily from leftists who understood just how terrible the optics of the video were, were not favorable to the Jackson campaign, to say the least.

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All I’ll say is that the gay pride flag displayed prominently in the background certainly isn’t helping Jackson’s case here.

Jackson, who was crowned the Democrat nominee by party insiders after Graham Platner's campaign imploded shortly after winning the primary, will face off against Collins in November for one of the most hotly-contested seats in the country. Just 36 days remain until Election Day.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS
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