After Decades of Democrat Rule, Brandon Johnson Just Said This About Chicago

The last Republican mayor of Chicago was William Hale Thompson, who left office in 1931. Now, almost a century later, current Mayor Brandon Johnson wants Chicagoans to know they are still fighting for civil rights, for some reason.

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Chicago Mayor Bandon Johnson says the people of Chicago are still fighting for the same civil rights they’ve been fighting for since the civil war



He says Donald Trump is trying to take away those civil rights “that we had after the Civil War”



And he blames Trump for Chicago… pic.twitter.com/K3I7SUwQ1J — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 27, 2026

"We have a world-class city," Johnson said. "A world-class city deserves a world-class education system. Again, if you talk about education, housing, transportation, good-paying jobs, healthcare, environmental justice, these are the demands that we had after the Civil War."

"That's why it's not a coincidence that the Trump administration is attacking the very things that our ancestors believed in," he continued.

Yes, we're sure freed slaves had "environmental justice" on their minds.

Johnson then pivoted to taxing the rich, the fallback of all failed Democrats.

"And so a millionaire's tax investing in our public accommodations that benefits everyone," he said. "Think about it, you all. There are more people visiting our city than any other time in the history of our city. Public education is good for business. We have the top universities. We have 20 percent of the world's freshwater. Our hotels are at 90 percent occupancy rate. Our airport is the busiest airport in the world."

"Chicago is back, and it's back under the leadership of bold, progressive, working-class leadership. Millionaires benefit when the public benefits," Johnson added.

Lies, lies, lies.



Democrats, including @ChicagosMayor need you to be broke, uneducated and dependent on them.



This isn't about Trump. This isn't about civil rights.



This is about votes.



All they want is a vote and they will keep holding you down. https://t.co/0tQO1DrRKi — esskay ♡ (@esskayonX) August 28, 2026

Yes. This is what it's all about.

None of this makes any sense, of course. First, Chicago O'Hare is not the world's busiest airport. Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson holds that title. Second, President Trump is not attacking the civil rights of anyone in Chicago or elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Chicago has one of the highest violent crime rates in the nation, and both the city and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) are facing massive deficits. The city has an $85.1 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2026, and CPS has a $732 million budget deficit for the 2026-2027 school year.

And according to the 2025 Illinois Report Card, only 41 percent of CPS students were proficient in reading and just 26 percent were proficient in math.

Democrats have run Chicago for decades. Since 1931, we've also had at least seven Democrat presidents. But somehow President Trump is to blame for Chicago's problems.

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