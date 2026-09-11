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Newsom's Odds of Being President Just Plummeted

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 2:45 PM
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Newsom's Odds of Being President Just Plummeted
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Gavin Newsom really wants to be the next President of the United States. That can never happen; we cannot allow the failed policies, corruption, and petty politics that have driven California into the ground. This writer never believed Newsom stood a chance, but she's not going to rest on her laurels.

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But it looks like others aren't too keen on Newsom either, and his presidential odds just imploded.

It's completely within the realm of possibility that all the names being floated today won't be the nominee in two years.

He is not.

And that's fine.

Imagine what he'd do with the federal budget.

Imagine that.

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It will never not be funny to call Gavin Newsom "Sparkle Beach Ken."

Newsom has already laid out the narrative for his failures: he's blaming "right-wing media" for spreading "lies" about California. But Californians — including those who fled his failed state — are the ones telling the nation how terrible a governor he was.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GAVIN NEWSOM | HOMELESSNESS
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