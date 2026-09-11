Newsom's Odds of Being President Just Plummeted

Gavin Newsom really wants to be the next President of the United States. That can never happen; we cannot allow the failed policies, corruption, and petty politics that have driven California into the ground. This writer never believed Newsom stood a chance, but she's not going to rest on her laurels.

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But it looks like others aren't too keen on Newsom either, and his presidential odds just imploded.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom's 2028 presidential odds collapse to an all-time low, as he lays groundwork for a potential White House run.



7% chance. pic.twitter.com/Q823mwszqI — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 10, 2026

It's completely within the realm of possibility that all the names being floated today won't be the nominee in two years.

He's not above humiliating himself in spectacular fashion. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 10, 2026

He is not.

And that's fine.

Imagine what he'd do with the federal budget.

Turns out people don’t want the man who’s responsible for the state that’s…

#1 in homelessness

#1 in gas prices

#1 in funding for illegal immigrants

#1 in NGOs

#1 in fraud

All of this while receiving the most amount of tax dollars from its citizens https://t.co/KsUYORc3of — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) September 10, 2026

Imagine that.

Who was the first to tell you that Sparkle Beach Ken wasn’t the guy? https://t.co/WwNM8xEs39 — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 10, 2026

It will never not be funny to call Gavin Newsom "Sparkle Beach Ken."

If you live in California it’s your responsibility to let the nation know exactly what Newsom has done to our beautiful state. Throw this s**t out https://t.co/Y3hIvBb5Qg — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) September 10, 2026

Newsom has already laid out the narrative for his failures: he's blaming "right-wing media" for spreading "lies" about California. But Californians — including those who fled his failed state — are the ones telling the nation how terrible a governor he was.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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