Hasan Piker Is Now Demanding the Democrats Do This for Him

While some Democrats have tried to distance themselves from radical Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, many have either remained silent or, even worse, embraced him. Abdul El-Sayed campaigned with Piker in Michigan, as did Francesca Hong in Wisconsin. Piker is friends with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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In short, he's a de facto spokesman for the Democrats, even if some of them bristle at the idea. Now Piker is demanding the Democrats protect him as he spews hatred against Jews, Republicans, capitalists, and even fellow Democrats who don't "fall in line."

Hasan Piker is making a big demand of Democrats: Defend me.



The far-left streamer insists he's part of their coalition "whether you like it or not" as criticism of his rhetoric becomes an issue in key midterm races.



"Democrats, listen to me, I know we don't always see eye to… pic.twitter.com/b9JSPf6xUY — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2026

""Democrats, listen to me, I know we don't always see eye to eye on a lot of stuff, but you have to literally, at some point — I know you don't want to do this — defend me.”"That requires you to basically to take the L a little bit and maybe be a bit more honest about how I'm not this dangerous, toxic radical force," Piker said.

To his limited credit, Milwaukee County Executive and Wisconsin Democrat gubernatorial candidate David Crowley says he will not campaign with Piker.

Here's more:

Far-left streamer Hasan Piker called on Democratic Party leaders during a Wednesday livestream to defend him and accept his place in their coalition as Republican criticism of his rhetoric emerged as an issue in key midterm races, while a former staffer for former President Joe Biden told Fox News Digital on Thursday that candidates should disavow Piker and refocus on local issues. During the livestream, Piker declared himself part of the Democratic coalition and said Republicans were using criticism of him to distract from what he described as the "cost-of-living crisis." "Democrats, listen to me, I know we don't always see eye to eye on a lot of stuff, but you have to literally, at some point — I know you don't want to do this — defend me," he said.

Democrats are the ones that elevated him and chose to campaign with him.

They’ve successfully made this childish loudmouth an issue, so there’s that — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 14, 2026

It's all on the Democrats and now some still embrace him.

He slams mainstream Dems, then when he catches heat, he whines, “Defend me”? If they do, they own the stink, essentially, that comes with him. — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) August 14, 2026

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Some days, we would not at all be surprised to find he was a Republican plant meant to make Democrats look bad.

If Hasan doesn't want to be compared to Nick Fuentes, he should stop stealing his arguments from Nick Fuentes. https://t.co/yaFbvEw7n0 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 14, 2026

It's that simple, and yet so hard.

Anyone who says “America deserved 9/11” is not fit for any office in America. https://t.co/h6G4mjPvk2 — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) August 14, 2026

Piker is not running for office yet. But he's supporting candidates who are, and guys like Abdul El-Sayed refuse to condemn the awful things Piker has said, including about 9/11.

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