Palestinian Activist Vandalizes 9/11 Memorial Display on College Campus in California

On the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, a memorial display erected by the Young America’s Foundation was vandalized with pro-Palestine at the California State University Stanislaus.

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Look what idiots did to the 9/11: Never Forget Project put up by @yaf at Stan State in CA.



Defacing a memorial honoring 2,977 innocent Americans is disgraceful. It is also part of a disturbing pattern of conservatives being targeted simply for exercising their right to speak… pic.twitter.com/I7bYkSG01H — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) September 11, 2026

The annual 9/11: Never Forget display, which features 2,977 American flags to represent the lives of those murdered by Islamic terrorists, was defaced with the message “Free Palestine” in blue ink.

“Defacing a memorial honoring 2,977 innocent Americans is disgraceful,” YAF President and former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker said on social media. “It is also part of a disturbing pattern of conservatives being targeted simply for exercising their right to speak and remember. Students should not have to fear vandalism or intimidation for honoring the victims of the attacks on 9/11. Twenty-five years later, we will not be bullied into silence, and we will never forget.”

The vandalism follows a trend of pro-Palestine antics that have occurred on the 25th anniversary. Earlier on Friday, an activist in New York City donned an Elmo costume and draped a Palestinian flag over his back outside of the memorial service. The classless move resulted in a New York City firefighter accosting the individual in a movement that received mass praise on social media.

NEW: A NYC firefighter just unloaded on a pro Palestine activist in an Elmo costume.

Frustration from Americans attending the 9/11 memorial service a few blocks away is spilling over. @choeshow|@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/lUNVTGJTjB — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) September 11, 2026

Meanwhile, race-communist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his Democratic Socialist ally Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were caught giggling while the victims of the terror attack were read at the memorial service.

Imagine telling a New Yorker in 2001 that in 25 years, we will have imported so many people from the third-world that their mayor would be a Muslim communist who giggles like a little girl while the names of the victims are honored during the 9/11 Memorial ceremony. https://t.co/UDK8hW00OW — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) September 11, 2026

The numerous incidents come as Islamically-aligned politicians have surged in popularity in the Democrat Party.

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