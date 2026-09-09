Here's the Tweet That Shut Down This Snotty Post About the 9/11 Attacks

It’s likely rage bait, and it worked. Then again, hordes of people on the political Left digest this type of content. It’s sad, but that’s the reality. One thing is clear: I don’t want to hear anything from far-left Gen Z morons spouting off about the 9/11 attacks when they weren’t there. You know the ‘we deserved it’ people are waiting in the weeds this week.

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While this tweet was trolling, the response to it was excellent.

People born pre-9/11 have such a weird, worshipful attitude about it. https://t.co/v8jNnhZdA5 — Futuristic_Fudge (@FudgeFuturistic) September 4, 2026

Since you weren’t even born yet, I’m going to answer in good faith:



9/11 was America’s collective loss of innocence. In the decades prior, we’d won the Cold War by outspending the Soviets. We were the sole remaining superpower, and we were in a period of peace and economic… https://t.co/Dqi6WW8wKs pic.twitter.com/N73SUq28P9 — Brain Leakage (@BrainLeakage03) September 7, 2026

I figured he might be trolling. But it’s still a teachable moment for younger folks who truly don’t understand what was lost. — Brain Leakage (@BrainLeakage03) September 7, 2026

Since you weren’t even born yet, I’m going to answer in good faith: 9/11 was America’s collective loss of innocence. In the decades prior, we’d won the Cold War by outspending the Soviets. We were the sole remaining superpower, and we were in a period of peace and economic prosperity. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, we suffered a suicide attack with a higher death toll than Pearl Harbor. It struck a city on the US mainland, the first attack of that scale to hit CONUS since the Civil War. In a violent flash, and on live television, our collective illusions of safety, security, and peace disappeared. For most Americans, it was the first time we ever had to contend with that scale of horror, and what it implied about the fragility of our way of life. It was simultaneously sobering and terrifying. The American response was to launch two wars, and to restructure domestic life around the Government’s presumed duty to spy on everyone, so nothing like it could ever happen again. I am not being hyperbolic when I say the America we grew up in—imagined or not—vanished on 9/11. What you’re calling a “worshipful attitude” is a mix of reverence for the dead, and mourning for the loss of what existed before.

Nicely done.

Editor's Note: We must never forget those lost on 9/11 and the American heroes who sacrificed their lives to save countless others.

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