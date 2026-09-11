The Media Are Going to Destroy the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror

We absolutely do not despise the media enough. Truly.

Earlier today, we learned that the holdout juror was a black man, and the Left didn't know how to process that information at first. But now it seems they've put their concerns about racism aside and have decided that defending a woman who killed their children is more important than not being bigoted.

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EXCLUSIVE: The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial had a history of domestic violence allegations, the @NBC10Boston Investigators have learned through court documents and interviews with family members.

Watch at 4p, 5p, and 6p and on our digital platforms.… — Sue O'Connell: COMMENTATOR, not a reporter (@SueOC_NBCBoston) September 11, 2026

Despicable.

Notice it's a history of domestic violence allegations. Not charges. Allegations.

He still knew it was wrong to murder children.

Did he murder three children with exercise bands?



Also, do you think we don't see exactly what you are doing? — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) September 11, 2026

We all know exactly what they're doing here.

Lindsay Clancy is still guilty. — Hummingbirder 🏈🌰 (@Hummingbirder) September 11, 2026

And this juror is still on the right side of history.

.........But was he struggling with his mental health at the time? — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 11, 2026

We've been reliably told that absolves you of any crimes you may have committed.

They’re flat out doxxing an anonymous juror because he didn’t acquit a triple murderer. These people are evil beasts. Demons from hell. Sue, you deserve nothing but shame and scorn. You despicable freak. https://t.co/DX81fJ3Ado — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 11, 2026

They have no shame.

They’re gonna try to destroy this man’s life because he didn’t give them the result they wanted in the Clancy trial. Incredibly sick people. https://t.co/TMsOwlHGbI — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 11, 2026

This is incredibly sick.

Only a matter of time until this holdout juror is doxxed. The online mob wants him. https://t.co/0Yquo0HCX0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 11, 2026

The online mob demands retribution, and there is no group that is more brutally violent and demanding of obedience than leftist white women.

It's just a matter of time before this guy is doxed and assaulted, if not murdered. Meanwhile Massachusetts has done nothing to stem the leaks or punish the leakers. https://t.co/nIoHDST26I — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 11, 2026

The authorities in Massachusetts do not care. They've decided Lindsay Clancy is the victim here, and anyone who gets in the way of that must be destroyed.

We’re really going to do this lol https://t.co/Bqn4eXbyq0 — Otto Von Tweetmarck (@OVTweetmarck) September 11, 2026

They're really going to do this.

Earlier today, we reported on several Democrats — including Ayanna Pressley and AOC — demanding federal investigations into "lynchings" after several black Americans hanged themselves. Most were ruled suicides, one is being investigated as a murder, and the suspect is the father of the victim's child. But not one of them will speak up as the media tries to destroy a black juror because he rightly believed Lindsay Clancy murdered her children.

And for years, the Democrats have refused to brook any criticisms of George Floyd, the career criminal who died after refusing to comply with police. Floyd is, to them, a saint.

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hey everyone Jury Duty is your civic duty, just vote the way that Received Opinion wants you to though or the news media will destroy your life https://t.co/FxLV0kIoMT — sonch (@soncharm) September 11, 2026

And this is the most important point here. The state compels us to serve on a jury. This sends a clear message to any juror anywhere in the country: vote the wrong way, and the media will destroy your life. How can anyone — regardless of race or gender — be expected to be an impartial juror after seeing what the media, the defense, and other jurors are doing to this one man?

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