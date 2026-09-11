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The Media Are Going to Destroy the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 8:00 PM
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The Media Are Going to Destroy the Holdout Lindsay Clancy Juror
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, Pool, File

We absolutely do not despise the media enough. Truly.

Earlier today, we learned that the holdout juror was a black man, and the Left didn't know how to process that information at first. But now it seems they've put their concerns about racism aside and have decided that defending a woman who killed their children is more important than not being bigoted.

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Despicable.

Notice it's a history of domestic violence allegationsNot charges. Allegations.

He still knew it was wrong to murder children.

We all know exactly what they're doing here.

And this juror is still on the right side of history.

We've been reliably told that absolves you of any crimes you may have committed.

They have no shame.

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This is incredibly sick.

The online mob demands retribution, and there is no group that is more brutally violent and demanding of obedience than leftist white women.

The authorities in Massachusetts do not care. They've decided Lindsay Clancy is the victim here, and anyone who gets in the way of that must be destroyed.

They're really going to do this.

Earlier today, we reported on several Democrats — including Ayanna Pressley and AOC — demanding federal investigations into "lynchings" after several black Americans hanged themselves. Most were ruled suicides, one is being investigated as a murder, and the suspect is the father of the victim's child. But not one of them will speak up as the media tries to destroy a black juror because he rightly believed Lindsay Clancy murdered her children.

And for years, the Democrats have refused to brook any criticisms of George Floyd, the career criminal who died after refusing to comply with police. Floyd is, to them, a saint.

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And this is the most important point here. The state compels us to serve on a jury. This sends a clear message to any juror anywhere in the country: vote the wrong way, and the media will destroy your life. How can anyone — regardless of race or gender — be expected to be an impartial juror after seeing what the media, the defense, and other jurors are doing to this one man?

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News Topics AYANNA PRESSLEY | LINDSAY CLANCY | MASSACHUSETTS | MEDIA BIAS
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