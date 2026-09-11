Al Green Did Not Just Make This Demand of ICE, Did He?

The good news is that Al Green, who made a name for himself by trying to impeach President Trump and disrupting the State of the Union addresses, will be leaving Congress in January. He lost his primary election runoff this year so he and his cane will be retiring. But the bad news is, we'll miss being able to write stories about Green's craziness.

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In the most recent example of that, Green is now demanding American taxpayers fork over more of our hard-earned money to pay for hormones of "trans" ICE detainees.

Democrat Al Green holds a press conference demanding hormones for "trans" ICE detainees



"Transgender immigrants should not have to wonder: Will I receive my hormones? Will my identity be respected?"



Woke 1 sure was crazy, huh? pic.twitter.com/el5hbk9FM3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 10, 2026

"Dear Secretary Mullin, I write to express my deep concern over reports of hazardous conditions for transgender immigrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities," Green said. "Resulting from deliberate agency policies."

"Some things bear repeating: This is a result of deliberate agency policies, including the denial of medical care," he continued, "and removal of protections for transgender individuals. In recent months, the federal government has halted the provision of specialized medical care for transgender detainees in at least 10 essential cities across the nation, which experts have warned can cause physical and mental health complications.

"Additionally, the Trump administration ended a Biden-era policy of reserving detention center units for transgender women. As a result, transgender women in detention facilities have been placed either with men or in solitary confinement," Green said.

So, ICE is housing them where they belong.

Go to your liberal friend and tell them a long serving Democrat is advocating for free trans hormones for illegal immigrants. There is a zero percent chance he believes you. https://t.co/HGuc4uZgyI — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) September 11, 2026

The Democrats' strategy for 2026 seems to be "embrace positions so crazy no one will believe them."

But believe them we must.

Let's check in on what the Congressional Democrats are doing today...<<checks notes>>



Fighting for hormone therapies for transgender illegal aliens. Listen for yourself. https://t.co/TnSwNbSU5e — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 11, 2026

How does this bring down gas and grocery prices? How does this help affordability?

This is their platform https://t.co/PaO3yX4vGD — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) September 11, 2026

This is their platform. They will destroy this nation.

As Republicans pointed out at their midterm convention in Dallas, this is an election between the Republicans' common sense and the Democrats' extremism.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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