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Left-Wing ‘Journalist’ Accuses JD Vance of Faking His Viral Convention Moment

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Sep 11, 2026 5:00 PM
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Left-Wing ‘Journalist’ Accuses JD Vance of Faking His Viral Convention Moment
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Immediately following Vice President J.D. Vance’s quick wit when confronted with a protester during his remarks at the Midterm Convention, the media began speculating that the interruption was somehow a setup for a viral moment.

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NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Garrett Haake insinuated that Vance had prior knowledge that the protester would cause an incident and entered into his remarks with the snappy quip prepared.

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Vance allies and conservative influencers dragged Haake for the outlandish accusation.

Vance’s top-notch performance has been seen by many as the highlight of the convention and a potential breakout moment for the 2028 Republican nomination.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 2028 ELECTIONS | JD VANCE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | RNC
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