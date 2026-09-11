Left-Wing ‘Journalist’ Accuses JD Vance of Faking His Viral Convention Moment

Immediately following Vice President J.D. Vance’s quick wit when confronted with a protester during his remarks at the Midterm Convention, the media began speculating that the interruption was somehow a setup for a viral moment.

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💥 Vice President JD Vance fired back at a protester waving a Mexican flag during his speech at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas. As the protester was escorted out, Vance said: “If you love Mexico so much, get your ass over there. I’ll buy you the plane ticket.” pic.twitter.com/KqMudiKbtg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 11, 2026

Here’s the individual waving the Mexican flag during Vance’s speech. Without a doubt the largest crowd pop at the convention when Vance told him he should live in Mexico if he loves it so much.@townhallcom

A protester just interrupted Vice President JD Vance waving both a Mexican flag & a Palestinian Authority flag.



Without missing a beat, Vance replied, “If you love Mexico so much, then get your a** over there.”



The RNC Convention erupted with cheers & chants of, “

Dallas—Chaotic scene on the convention floor moments ago when a protester started waving a Mexican flag to protest Vice President JD Vance’s speech pic.twitter.com/BHRg1NVWL5 — Audrey Fahlberg (@AudreyFahlberg)

NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Garrett Haake insinuated that Vance had prior knowledge that the protester would cause an incident and entered into his remarks with the snappy quip prepared.

Vance’s quippy response to a protestor who interrupted and threw a Mexican flag on stage was SO quick it kind of makes you wonder if that wasn’t entirely a surprise. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 11, 2026

Vance allies and conservative influencers dragged Haake for the outlandish accusation.

It’s almost like the VP is really freakin good at this. https://t.co/YU0V3Ggckk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 11, 2026

Anyone who thinks that was staged is clearly suffering from mental issues. https://t.co/bdwj5bGiLR — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) September 11, 2026

Vance’s top-notch performance has been seen by many as the highlight of the convention and a potential breakout moment for the 2028 Republican nomination.

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