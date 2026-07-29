CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It Before
CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It...
Given These Bizarre Remarks From NJ's Governor About Illegal Alien Voters, What's She Hiding?
Given These Bizarre Remarks From NJ's Governor About Illegal Alien Voters, What's She...
What Happened in New Jersey Regarding Illegal Alien Voters Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg
What Happened in New Jersey Regarding Illegal Alien Voters Is Just the Tip...
Trump Endorsed Mike Lindell. He Might Have to Suffocate It With a Pillow
Trump Endorsed Mike Lindell. He Might Have to Suffocate It With a Pillow
We Have Another Bad Dem Internal Poll for This Congressional Race, but Here's the Funny Part
We Have Another Bad Dem Internal Poll for This Congressional Race, but Here's...
What Fauci Can Never Give Back
What Fauci Can Never Give Back
Here's a Recap of Last Night's WisDem Debate
Here's a Recap of Last Night's WisDem Debate
Will Germany Finally Change How It Handles Islamic Terrorists?
Will Germany Finally Change How It Handles Islamic Terrorists?
Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing
Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing
New York Bodega Owners File Suit Over Mamdani's Government Grocery Store Scam
New York Bodega Owners File Suit Over Mamdani's Government Grocery Store Scam
There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program
There It Is: Francesca Hong Would End Milwaukee's School Choice Program
J.K. Rowling Continues Hammering Amnesty International for Targeting Her Women's Shelter
J.K. Rowling Continues Hammering Amnesty International for Targeting Her Women's Shelter
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway
Trump Unloads As Fauci Hearing Is Underway
Trump Unloads As Fauci Hearing Is Underway
Tipsheet

Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 29, 2026 9:45 AM
Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Things got dramatic during today's Senate Homeland Security Hearing. Fauci pleaded the Fifth and refused to answer questions, while he and Sen. Gary Peters attacked Sen. Rand Paul for a "witch hunt" targeting Fauci.

Advertisement

During the proceedings, Fauci's attorney kept disrupting the hearing and was removed from the room by law enforcement at the direction of Sen. Paul.

"The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so," Paul said. "It's against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions for your refusal to testify today."

Then Fauci's attorney said something inaudible, and Paul warned him. "You are not recognized; if you are unruly, you will be removed from the proceeding."

"You are not invited here for testimony, sir," Paul said. "Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, cause the judge would put you in jail. I can't do that today, but I can have you escorted from the premises."

Another member of the committee wanted to hear from the attorney, and Paul denied it. "The attorneys are not recognized," Paul said.

"He is not recognized by the committee or the chair, if he speaks again, he will be removed from the room," Paul said. "This testimony is from Anthony Fauci. This is not a game with his lawyers. He can advise; his lawyers can give them advice; he's got a half-dozen here. They're all allowed to talk to him, alright. But the attorneys are not recognized. In fact, the attorney was told not to sit at the table and he's not obeying that recommendation. There's a row behind you, sir, that's where you were told to sit and you're not. And now you're disrupting the proceedings."

Recommended

Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

ANTHONY FAUCI GARY PETERS RAND PAUL SENATE

"Look, this is the way Anthony Fauci wants to be remembered, for a lawyer not listening to the rules," Paul continued. "That's the way you want to be remembered? And that's what you're going to do? You're not recognized, sir."

The lawyer kept talking.

"Security, please remove him from the room," Paul said to applause.

After the attorney was removed, Paul said, "Let the record state Dr. Fauci will still have the advice of the other half dozen attorneys he brought along today."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing Amy Curtis
CIA COVID Whistleblower Has a Simple Request for the Media. You've Heard It Before Matt Vespa
'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
Trump Unloads As Fauci Hearing Is Underway Cameron Arcand
Here's Chicago's Latest Solution to Crime on the Subway Amy Curtis
This Fauci Diary Entry Will Cause Your Blood to Boil Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fauci Pleads the Fifth at Congressional Hearing Amy Curtis
Advertisement