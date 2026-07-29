Watch As Fauci's Attorney Is Removed From the Hearing

Things got dramatic during today's Senate Homeland Security Hearing. Fauci pleaded the Fifth and refused to answer questions, while he and Sen. Gary Peters attacked Sen. Rand Paul for a "witch hunt" targeting Fauci.

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During the proceedings, Fauci's attorney kept disrupting the hearing and was removed from the room by law enforcement at the direction of Sen. Paul.

WHOA: Sen. Rand Paul has had enough of Fauci’s antics, orders his attorney to be REMOVED from the hearing pic.twitter.com/rtRQiEPvDh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

"The committee will have to consider after this hearing what appropriate action should be taken against you for the failure to testify after being directed to do so," Paul said. "It's against the law to obstruct an investigation of Congress. There will be repercussions for your refusal to testify today."

Then Fauci's attorney said something inaudible, and Paul warned him. "You are not recognized; if you are unruly, you will be removed from the proceeding."

"You are not invited here for testimony, sir," Paul said. "Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, cause the judge would put you in jail. I can't do that today, but I can have you escorted from the premises."

Another member of the committee wanted to hear from the attorney, and Paul denied it. "The attorneys are not recognized," Paul said.

"He is not recognized by the committee or the chair, if he speaks again, he will be removed from the room," Paul said. "This testimony is from Anthony Fauci. This is not a game with his lawyers. He can advise; his lawyers can give them advice; he's got a half-dozen here. They're all allowed to talk to him, alright. But the attorneys are not recognized. In fact, the attorney was told not to sit at the table and he's not obeying that recommendation. There's a row behind you, sir, that's where you were told to sit and you're not. And now you're disrupting the proceedings."

"Look, this is the way Anthony Fauci wants to be remembered, for a lawyer not listening to the rules," Paul continued. "That's the way you want to be remembered? And that's what you're going to do? You're not recognized, sir."

The lawyer kept talking.

"Security, please remove him from the room," Paul said to applause.

After the attorney was removed, Paul said, "Let the record state Dr. Fauci will still have the advice of the other half dozen attorneys he brought along today."

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