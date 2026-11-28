Think about everything you tell your preferred AI platform — medical information, personal history, mental health struggles.

Now ask yourself: should that information be for sale?

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As we stride through the wild west of AI, these questions are moving from theoretical to practical.

Enter Character.AI — an AI chatbot platform where users create customizable characters with varying personalities. Following lawsuits and allegations of allowing wildly inappropriate and disturbing content despite boasting more than two million accounts registered to underage users, Character.AI has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Now, the company is preparing to sell its assets, which could transfer users' private conversations and personal information to a new owner.

“After a comprehensive review of our available alternatives, our board determined that this court-supervised sale process provides us with the best opportunity to maximize value for all of our stakeholders,” the company said in a blog post announcing the bankruptcy.

As for data privacy, the post adds: “Your information continues to be protected under our Privacy Policy, and our data privacy and security practices are unchanged.”

But what does a privacy policy mean if ownership changes?

Well, according to 42 attorneys general (41 states and D.C.) who are opposing the sale, not much.

The states are arguing that the proposed deal doesn’t protect user data because “the buyer would not have to follow Character.AI’s privacy policies or honor users’ requests to opt out or delete their data, and nothing in the deal limits what the buyer could do with the data,” including but not limited to resale.

“All chats, together with users’ personal data, including IP addresses and other metadata, are set to be sold at auction on December 1, 2026,” a press release from California AG Rob Bonta claims. “Whoever buys them would have access to sensitive data that may be in the content of these chats, despite Character.AI having previously told consumers that their personal information would not be sold.”

Bonta himself said of the sale: “If this sale goes through, users’ sensitive data would go into the hands of a buyer even though Character.AI promised consumers that their data would not be sold.”

So far, only one publicly disclosed bidder has come forward — Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC, backed by Octave Advisors — and Character.AI has chosen their bid as the starting point for the December auction, according to TechCrunch.

Dealroom reports that the court appointed a Consumer Privacy Ombudsman who will review the sale, with a hearing on December 7 or 8 following the likely December 1 auction.

What happens next is anybody’s guess. Keep an eye on this story because what happens here may well set the precedent for how your data is treated in the future.

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