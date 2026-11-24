Food, friends, and family — the three Fs of Thanksgiving. Let’s add FAA to that because as millions of Americans shuffle through TSA and prepare for grandma’s famous diabetes-inducing sweet potato casserole, customers in Chicago have faced another ground stop.

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According to NBC5 Chicago, the FAA issued a ground stop for O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after an outage affecting surface radar equipment.

“The ground stop only applies to aircraft departing from Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Green Bay and Des Moines,” per the outlet.

The FAA announced that the stop was lifted shortly thereafter, but some delays persisted.

The FAA is no longer under a ground stop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport but is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment. The issue is specific to O’Hare, and it does not impact all flights nor affect any other airports or FAA systems. You can view real-time airport conditions at https://t.co/Uz8geIYhXW — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 24, 2026

This tech-based ground stop at O’Hare comes just a day after a Monday ground stop that was due to “staffing constraints" – although it only lasted for about two hours.

Operations are normal at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after the FAA briefly paused arriving flights due to staffing constraints at Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON). You can find real-time airport information at https://t.co/n8AvJVQNal — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 23, 2026

Despite the FAA website marking Tuesday as the busiest travel day this week “with more than 52,000 flights,” the agency’s website notes that the average delay at O’Hare as of publication was just 47 minutes.

According to the FAA, this week is set to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week in more than 15 years.

417,775 flights are expected over Thanksgiving week, and the FAA is working to keep Americans flying safely during what’s expected to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period in 16 years! — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 24, 2026

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