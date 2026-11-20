After the drubbing Republicans suffered on November 3 — capped off by the late results from Mississippi and Alaska giving the Democrats 56 seats in the Senate — many have wondered what exactly happened.

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Some in the media speculated that Republicans switched sides and voted Democrat; others said Republicans simply stayed home. Still others claimed widespread voter fraud (though there’s scant evidence of that across the thousands of counties where separate elections took place).

Now, we have more data that should help settle the debate. According to Quantus Insights, it looks like a significant number of Republican voters just… didn’t vote.

In a Thursday X thread, Quantus shared data about the midterm voting patterns of those who voted for President Trump and Kamala Harris in 2024.

Of every 100 Trump 2024 voters, about 63 voted Republican, 4 voted Democratic, and 33 stayed home. Of every 100 Harris voters, about 85 voted Democratic. Very few people switched and about a third of one side sat out. https://t.co/qrHxTerxhg — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) November 19, 2026

Out of every 100 Trump 2024 voters, only 63 voted Republican in the midterm, while four switched and voted for Democrats, and 33 didn’t vote at all.

Meanwhile, out of every 100 Kamala 2024 voters, 85 voted for Democrats in the midterm, two voted Republican, and only 13 stayed home.

Quantus dug into the data and found that “voters who did switch were the newest part of the 2024 coalition” — with men under 30 and Latino males moving 32 and 27 points to the left, respectively.

Looking at state data, only 66 percent of 2024 Republican voters voted in Texas and only 63 percent in Mississippi — contrast that with massive Democrat turnout, and both states flipped.

Three states that flipped show it in raw votes. In Texas, Mississippi and Iowa, the Democrat matched or beat the Harris vote. The Republican got about two-thirds of the Trump vote. Mississippi flipped; remarkably with almost no growth in the Democratic vote. https://t.co/TtIqCY2loQ — Quantus Insights (@QuantusInsights) November 19, 2026

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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