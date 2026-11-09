Kamala Falls From Coconut Tree: Ex-VP Places Dead Last in 2028 Dem Straw Vote

More than 900 leftists descended on Washington, D.C. over the weekend to attend Crooked Con, where they voted on who should be the 2028 Democrat Party presidential nominee — and Kamala … didn’t do so well.

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The aptly named Crooked Con is put on by former Obama speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, co-founders of Crooked Media.

After the results of the straw vote were tallied, the person often cited as the presumed Democrat frontrunner, Kamala Harris, fell from a coconut tree into dead last with a meager 0.6 percent.

To probably no one’s surprise, the winner of the straw vote was new leftist it-boy Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, with almost 39 percent.

Radical Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came in second with nearly 17 percent, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg came in third with about 14 percent.

The rest of the pack were relegated to the single-digit wasteland — Illinois’ JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Wes Moore of Maryland, etc.

Crooked Con straw poll today. @CrookedMedia #CrookedCon https://t.co/hQxeIUrFaP — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) November 7, 2026

To be fair to Kamala, she still places first in the national polling average, at about 21 percent, according to Race to the White House. The failed presidential candidate is followed by outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom, Buttigieg, AOC, and Ossoff.

Ossoff is certainly a formidable opponent. In his 2026 reelection race, Ossoff outspent Republican Mike Collins by about 10-to-1, according to VoteLog, and won the state by 18 percent; whereas in 2020, he eked out a 1.2 percent victory against Republican David Perdue in a runoff after neither candidate crossed the 50 percent threshold in the general.

This poll does raise some questions, though.

First, has Kamala really fallen so fast from the hearts and minds of Democrat voters, or is this straw poll simply a poor sample that excluded the former vice president’s core voter base — whoever that may be?

Second, will Ossoff even run? The senator stated prior to the midterms that he has no interest in running for president — but we’ve seen this movie before, and the months to come will reveal how honest that statement was as the contenders for both parties launch their 2028 campaigns in earnest.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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