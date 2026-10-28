America Invented Modern Computing. Now Palmer Luckey Is Leading the Charge to Bring It Home.

Palmer Luckey, creator of the Oculus virtual reality headset and founder of defense company Anduril, wants to bring computer manufacturing back to the United States.

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In a video posted to social media, Luckey introduced Blue Chip, an American-designed and manufactured computer intended to strengthen U.S. security. His pitch goes beyond bringing factory jobs home: For the American government, where a computer is built, and who supplies its components, can be a national security concern. Blue Chip is Anduril’s answer, and a challenge to other American companies to prove that manufacturing at home can be done, and can be competitive.

BlueChip. Built in America. America made the first electronic computer to win a war. Now we depend on our greatest adversaries to build the computers that run our economy and defend our nation. Today, we bring it home. https://t.co/TQqY1C2i4G — Anduril Industries (@anduriltech) October 27, 2026

"America built the first electronic computer to win a war. During World War II, the U.S. Army Ordnance Corps needed a faster way to accurately calculate artillery firing trajectories. So American engineers built the world's first modern computer, and that breakthrough kicked off an entire industry that changed the world," Luckey explained. "Then we gave it away. We outsourced the manufacturing of the technology that we invented. Now, we depend on other countries, including our greatest strategic adversaries, to make all of the hardware that runs our businesses, powers our economy, and protects our national security. That's insane. Any country that can't build its own computers can't secure them. If you don't control your technology, you can't control your future."

"Eighty years ago, America pioneered modern computing to defend our nation. Now, we're bringing it home," he said. "This is Blue Chip. American designed, American built. Other companies might design their computers in the U.S., Anduril makes them here. We're making parts out of metals that the U.S. knows how to extract, knows how to refine, knows how to process, and knows how to mill at scale at a reasonable price. And that goes for the entire laptop."

"Blue Chip is America's comeback. Anduril is making sure that the machines we depend on every day are machines we can actually manufacture ourselves. This is America's birthright. It's time to bring silicon back to the valley."

Luckey has long questioned the logic of relying on Chinese hardware within the U.S. government, the equivalent, in his view, of relying on Soviet technology at the height of the Cold War. What would once have been resoundingly rejected now seems almost routine.

But American manufacturing faces several obstacles. Government has helped push production overseas by driving up costs at home, while Americans have broadly resisted manufacturing automation in the name of "protecting jobs." Roughly 80 percent of U.S. factories have no automation, leaving them less competitive with countries like China that are automating production and expanding their manufacturing sectors as a result.

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Anduril wants to prove that American manufacturing can be competitive, and perhaps its success could build momentum for dismantling the regulatory roadblocks holding U.S. industry back. But one thing is clear: If Anduril can make computer manufacturing competitive in the United States again, other companies will be running short on excuses.

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