In leftist circles, there is a view that those who own assets, homes, companies, stocks, and other investments, collectively known as capital, take home an ever-larger share of income in the United States. This, they argue, is a feature of “late-stage capitalism,” in which people increasingly earn more by “doing nothing” and “just owning things” than by actually working. That idea has helped drive socialist movements, finding support in organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America and among the broader left-wing intelligentsia. But a new study paints a far less dire picture than socialists would have you believe.

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Progressives have long pointed to Bureau of Labor Statistics data showing that, since the 1950s, a shrinking share of the value produced by the nonfarm business sector has gone toward workers’ wages and benefits. They interpret this as evidence that the economy increasingly rewards owning assets rather than working. But a September study from the Tax Foundation, an independent tax-policy nonprofit, found that the share of income going to owners of capital is significantly smaller than that interpretation suggests.

While the Bureau of Labor Statistics data puts labor’s share of the value generated by the nonfarm business sector at roughly 53 percent, the remaining 47 percent is often treated as income going to capital. To progressives, that apparent split represents a grave injustice: an economy that allows an ownership class to pull further ahead while making work alone an increasingly uncertain path to success. The fear is a permanent upper class and a permanent underclass. But the Tax Foundation found that capital’s share is not 47 percent; it is between 17 and 24 percent.

According to the study’s breakdown, for every dollar of gross income, roughly 50 cents goes to labor, 17 cents to capital, and seven cents to proprietors’ income. Another seven cents goes to taxes on production and imports, less subsidies; three cents goes to corporate taxes; and 17 cents goes to depreciation.

Economists and journalists have been pointing to a labor share of income series from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) as evidence that capital is taking an ever-increasing slice of the economic pie. But a closer look at the national income accounts shows a different story. Read more: https://t.co/f4ir2GbVnV — Tax Foundation (@TaxFoundation) November 17, 2026

What does that mean? Labor remains, by far, the largest source of income. Working, not simply owning assets, is still the main way Americans earn money.

Now, this might seem obvious to a lot of people, but ideas like these help drive the appeal of socialism on college campuses and, subsequently, in the broader electorate. One of the most influential voices behind this thinking is French economist Thomas Piketty, whose popular book “Capital in the Twenty-First Century” advances a similar argument, that accumulated wealth can grow faster than the broader economy, allowing those who already own assets to pull further ahead. He uses that argument to make the case for a global wealth tax. His book is regularly assigned in college courses on inequality across the country.

The same concern echoes in the belief among young people that older Americans have it made because they own increasingly valuable homes and properties bought, admittedly, at high interest rates, but at prices just three to five times the median wage rather than seven times as they are today, all while younger generations struggle to gain a foothold at all.

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This study helps reorient the debate. It is still work, not ownership, that provides the main source of income in the American economy. That is good news for people who believe the system is rigged against them. In some ways, it may be. Poor government policy has distorted markets and made success unnecessarily difficult. But that does not mean success is out of reach. If anything, this study challenges the idea that you need to own things before you can get ahead.

As it was for the generations before us, success still depends primarily on one thing: each individual’s willingness to put in some hard work.

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