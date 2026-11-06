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The October Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Delivering a Major Win for President Trump

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 06, 2026 12:15 PM
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The October Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Delivering a Major Win for President Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The October jobs report is here, and it far exceeded expectations, with 165,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy, about 100,000 more than forecast. 

Private employers added 159,000 jobs, led by professional and business services, which gained more than 70,000 positions. Healthcare and transportation also continued to add jobs. Government employment, meanwhile, rose by a net 6,000 jobs. State governments added 8,000 positions, while federal and local governments each cut 1,000.

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Revisions to the previous two months were also encouraging. August’s job gains were revised up by 53,000, from 133,000 to 186,000, while September’s gains rose by 31,000, from 29,000 to 60,000. Together, the revisions added 84,000 jobs to the previously reported totals. 

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The unemployment rate also edged down from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent, defying expectations that it would hold steady.

"Thanks to America’s unrivaled entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism, the re-industrialization and re-privatization of the American economy are gathering extraordinary force," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X.

"Today’s jobs report shows our great American companies have created nearly 400,000 private-sector jobs in the past three months. Manufacturing employment has now risen by over 100,000 in 2026 alone. We are fundamentally rebalancing the American economy, away from government-led growth and toward private investment, productive employment, and the revival of our industrial base.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ECONOMY | INFLATION | JOBS | USA
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