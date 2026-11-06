The October Jobs Report Blows Past Expectations, Delivering a Major Win for President Trump

The October jobs report is here, and it far exceeded expectations, with 165,000 jobs added to the U.S. economy, about 100,000 more than forecast.

Private employers added 159,000 jobs, led by professional and business services, which gained more than 70,000 positions. Healthcare and transportation also continued to add jobs. Government employment, meanwhile, rose by a net 6,000 jobs. State governments added 8,000 positions, while federal and local governments each cut 1,000.

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JUST IN: A blowout jobs report. The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October. That’s above expectations of ~65k. August and September also revised a lot higher. There was a big surge in professional and biz services hiring (+70k!), along with ongoing gains in healthcare and transportation Unemployment rate: 4.1% (down from 4.2% in September) Wage growth: 3.1% -->That’s below inflation for the 7th straight month, but it was stronger than expected. — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 6, 2026

The October jobs report is strong on every level. -Huge surge in hiring: +165,000 -Unemployment rate falls to 4.1% for the right reasons -Over 400k people entered the labor force to search for work (and many did find opportunities). -Black unemployment falls to 6.6% (from 7% before) -Labor force participation rate rose to 61.9%, highest since March -Wage growth ticked up +0.4% in October -->best since January Bottom line: The US economy is averaging nearly +86,000 job gains a month in 2026. That's much better than the anemic +10,000 average in 2025. — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 6, 2026

Revisions to the previous two months were also encouraging. August’s job gains were revised up by 53,000, from 133,000 to 186,000, while September’s gains rose by 31,000, from 29,000 to 60,000. Together, the revisions added 84,000 jobs to the previously reported totals.

The unemployment rate also edged down from 4.2 percent to 4.1 percent, defying expectations that it would hold steady.

"Thanks to America’s unrivaled entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism, the re-industrialization and re-privatization of the American economy are gathering extraordinary force," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on X.

"Today’s jobs report shows our great American companies have created nearly 400,000 private-sector jobs in the past three months. Manufacturing employment has now risen by over 100,000 in 2026 alone. We are fundamentally rebalancing the American economy, away from government-led growth and toward private investment, productive employment, and the revival of our industrial base.

Thanks to America’s unrivaled entrepreneurial spirit and dynamism, the re-industrialization and re-privatization of the American economy are gathering extraordinary force. Today’s jobs report shows our great American companies have created nearly 400,000 private-sector jobs in the past three months. Manufacturing employment has now risen by over 100,000 in 2026 alone. We are fundamentally rebalancing the American economy, away from government-led growth and toward private investment, productive employment, and the revival of our industrial base. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 6, 2026

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🔥 “The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday reported that employers added 165,000 jobs in October. That figure was well above the 65,000 estimate of economists polled by LSEG.” Under @POTUS, jobs are pouring back into our country and this month’s jobs report is yet another example of President Trump’s AMERICA FIRST policies working for the American People. READ ⬇️ https://t.co/c9KgmE8ExV — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) November 6, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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