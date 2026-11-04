Ro Khanna Declares That DEI Is Back and Democrats Now Have the Power to Prove It

Apparently, nobody is happier about Tuesday night’s results than California Representative and progressive leader Ro Khanna, who announced that diversity, equity, and inclusion is back in America, something Republicans can’t be happy to hear.

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Khanna was speaking literally, gloating over the victories of three Black governors, a Latina governor in Texas, the first Muslim senator in Michigan, and the first gay senator, in New Hampshire.

But with Democrats holding majorities in both chambers of Congress, Republicans now have more reason to worry that the celebration will extend well beyond who won political offices. The results are bound to pave the way for a renewed push for the exact same DEI policies that characterized the Biden administration, a reminder that, even if “woke” politics disappeared for two years as Republicans won both the White House and Congress, Democrats’ return to congressional power is set to bring them right back.

DEI is back! https://t.co/ISsdTCwtzq — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) November 4, 2026

"Tonight, DEI is back as America celebrated diversity and inclusion," Rep. Khanna said in a video posted to social media. "Likely three black governors. The first Latina governor in Texas. The first Muslim American senator. The first gay senator. I love this America."

What Democrats will do with their newfound power on “woke” issues and DEI remains unclear, and any push in that direction can expect resistance from the Trump administration at every turn. But the next two years could set the stage for what Democrats would pursue after a broader victory in 2028.

Conservatives on social media feared that this would mean discrimination against white Americans, but anything like that is unlikely to materialize with just Democrat control in Congress.

For now, Democrats have a bigger priority than bringing back DEI: using their newfound power to go after Trump. His tariff war, his war with Iran, his renovation projects, his National Guard deployments, expect Democrats to challenge him on all of it. They have also vowed to investigate administration officials, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, scrutinize the Trump family’s business dealings, and pursue a third impeachment, a fight Democrats are likely to push even harder now that they control the Senate.

DEI may be on their wish list, but making the next two years as difficult as possible for the Trump administration will likely come first.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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