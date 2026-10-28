What Democrats Would Do to America

Seven years ago, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who is now the Democrat leader in the House of Representatives, signed on as cosponsor to a bill that would have prohibited preventing biological males from using women's restrooms and locker rooms.

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Titled the "Equality Act," it stated that "an individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual's gender identity."

"The term 'gender identity,'" said this proposed law, "means the gender-related identity, appearance, mannerisms, or other gender-related characteristics of an individual, regardless of the individual's designated sex at birth."

At the time, Jeffries was joined by 236 other House Democrats in cosponsoring this bill, which passed the House on May 17, 2019, by a 236-173 vote. It went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate — but Jeffries and his Democratic colleagues did not give up on this cause.

On June 15, 2022, he joined Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) in sending a letter to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), who was then chair of the House Administration Committee. This letter urged her to support creating transgender-friendly restroom facilities in the Capitol and House office buildings.

"All employees, interns, and visitors should have access to safe and comfortable restrooms," Jeffries and Clark wrote. "For members of the transgender, gender nonconforming and disability communities, that often means the availability of single stall or single-occupancy restrooms."

"As such," Jeffries and Clark wrote, "we ask for further examination of this issue and for your facilitation in installing additional restroom facilities to better accommodate those who work or seek to work in the House of Representatives."

The 2024 Democrat Party Platform celebrated this party's transgender agenda. Former President Joe Biden, it said, "reversed Trump's un-American ban on transgender servicemembers," "has protected transgender Americans' access to health care and coverage, including medically necessary gender-affirming care," and "is fighting book bans that censor LGBTQI+ content."

It also celebrated the Democrat Party's commitment to killing unborn children — or what they call "reproductive rights" -- and forcing American taxpayers to pay for the killing of those children.

"Democrats are fighting back to restore reproductive freedom for every woman in every state," said their platform.

"We will repeal the Hyde Amendment," it said.

The Hyde Amendment was initially enacted into law in 1976 and has been renewed every year since then; it marked its 50th anniversary in September. It prohibits federal funding of abortions. If Democrats were to succeed in repealing the Hyde Amendment, every American who pays taxes would be forced to pay for the deliberate killing of innocent human beings.

On June 24, 2025, Jeffries joined 208 other House Democrats in cosponsoring what they call the "Women's Health Protection Act." This bill, according to its official summary, "prohibits governmental restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services."

Another part of the 2024 Democrat Party Platform attacked President Donald Trump's tax cuts. "In 2017, he enacted a reckless, unpaid-for tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the very wealthy and biggest corporations," it said. "It was full of outrageous giveaways, including a massive tax break for the wealthiest 0.1 percent."

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"The law had no impact on the average American's income -- only boosting wages for those in the top 10 percent," it claimed. "Trump's allies claimed it would pay for itself, but it instead exploded the federal deficit by $2 trillion."

In fact, the 2017 Trump tax cuts, which the Republican-controlled Congress made permanent last year, cut the federal income tax rate for people making as little as $9,526 per year. As the Heritage Foundation noted, the standard deduction was "almost doubled."

"The expanded deduction," said a Heritage Foundation analysis, "simplifies tax filing by cutting the percentage of tax filers who will need to itemize their deductions in half. Approximately nine of 10 taxpayers will simply claim the new standard deduction."

As this column has noted before, federal tax revenues have significantly increased under the Trump tax cuts, climbing from approximately $3.314 trillion in fiscal 2017 to approximately $5.403 trillion in fiscal 2026, according to the Treasury. The federal deficit increased not because tax revenues declined but because federal spending skyrocketed, climbing from approximately $3.980 trillion in fiscal 2017 to approximately $7.395 trillion in fiscal 2026.

During the Biden years, the number of illegal aliens encountered at the southwest border also skyrocketed. In fiscal 2020, the last year of the first Trump administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 458,080 aliens attempting to illegally enter the United States at the southwest border, according to the Department of Homeland Security. By fiscal 2022, under the Biden administration, that had climbed to 2,378,940. In fiscal 2023, it was 2,475,669. In fiscal 2024, it was 2,135,005.

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Then, in fiscal 2025, it dropped to 443,671; and, in the first 10 months of fiscal 2026 (October 2025 through August 2026), it was just 128,009.

Were Democrats to take full control of the United States government by January 2029 — with Jeffries as speaker of the House — they would seek to make it illegal to stop a biological male from entering a women's restroom or locker room. They would try to make the killing of innocent unborn babies legal throughout the land. They would increase taxes and spending.

And they would be unlikely to secure our southern border any better than Biden did.

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