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Another Competitive House Race Falls to Democrats: Marcy Kaptur Defeats Derek Merrin in Ohio’s 9th

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Nov 04, 2026 9:30 AM
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Another Competitive House Race Falls to Democrats: Marcy Kaptur Defeats Derek Merrin in Ohio’s 9th
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In keeping with Tuesday night’s disappointing tradition, another competitive district went to the Democrats as incumbent Marcy Kaptur defeated Republican challenger Derek Merrin in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.

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With more than 95 percent of the vote counted, Kaptur holds a lead of roughly 17,000 votes, or about five percentage points, and Democrats holding yet another seat in their Congressional majority. 

The result is especially disappointing given Merrin’s commanding lead early Tuesday night. With 45 percent of the vote counted, the Republican was ahead by roughly 20 percentage points and just under 20,000 votes, an advantage that ultimately evaporated as more results came in.

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Kaptur’s victory adds to the Democrats’ now commanding majority in the House, with the party also gaining control of the Senate. As of Wednesday morning, Democrats have gained 30 House seats, bringing their total to 241, while Republicans trail with just 149. 

With several races still undecided, the full extent of the Democrat majority remains unclear. We can only hope Republicans manage to hold on to the seats they still have.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | OHIO
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