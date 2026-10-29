Xavier Becerra Had a Rough Interview Less Than a Week Before the Midterms

With less than a week to go before California’s gubernatorial election, Xavier Becerra sat down for an interview, and managed to make it awkward.

KCRA News’ Ashley Zavala asked the Democrat candidate how he would handle nine key issues during his first year as governor, rather than simply revisiting his campaign promises. When she asked how his administration would differ from Gavin Newsom’s, Becerra immediately highlighted his fluency in Spanish before adding that voters should look at where politicians come from to understand where they might take them.

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“Sacramento?” Zavala asked.

Becerra proceeded to stumble over his response, explaining that he meant his Latin American roots, not where he had actually been born and raised.

What will be the biggest difference between Xavier Becerra and Gavin Newsom if he's elected governor? Becerra immediately pointed out his fluency in Spanish. He also signaled he won't jam the California Legislature: https://t.co/Q9KYEorSnR — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 29, 2026

Beyond his roots, Becerra went on to suggest there would be little difference between him and Governor Newsom in their underlying political philosophy.

While both have been hesitant to embrace the state’s controversial Proposition 40, which proposes a “one-time” tax on billionaires’ net worth, Becerra said he would address California’s budget deficit by taxing its wealthier residents until they pay their “fair share.” Asked whether he would tax their income or their wealth, Becerra said he would “try” to tax income, ultimately leaving a wealth tax on the table.

While Xavier Becerra is a NO on Prop 40, the CA billionaire tax, he confirmed he's putting together his own wealth tax push if elected. Becerra said he's looking at income, not assets. "You want to make sure it's something that's fair, it's predictable, and it's stable." https://t.co/lIzGYXn9Wd — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 29, 2026

Becerra was also asked whether he would enact a mileage tax, an idea unpopular even among the state’s Democrats that would charge motorists based on how far they drive rather than how much gasoline they buy. The proposal comes as electric vehicle adoption cut into gas-tax revenue, which California politicians have argued has made it more difficult for the state to keep up with road maintenance. Drivers who switched in part to escape California’s high gasoline costs could now face a replacement tax.

Becerra defended the idea by arguing that people should pay for what they use, including roads. But California already has the nation’s highest gas tax, with revenue intended for road maintenance, and spends more on that maintenance than any other state, yet drivers are still left with some of the country’s worst roads. Becerra never explained why Sacramento deserves more money when it has so little to show for what it already collects, or how a mileage tax would fix anything beyond the state’s revenue problem.

A mileage tax in California? Xavier Becerra says he would consider it, "everything should be on the table" to maintain roads and bridges. "Do I want to tax people more than necessary? No.. Should people who drive EVs who don't need gas pay for those roads? Absolutely." https://t.co/CNSFis5B7t — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 29, 2026

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This comes as polls still show Becerra’s Republican opponent, Steve Hilton, trailing by a significant margin. But Hilton has not lost hope, urging California Republicans to turn out and arguing that a victory is mathematically possible if the more than six million Californians who voted for Trump in 2024 also show up for him. Whether he can secure the turnout he needs remains uncertain, but a victory is not out of reach, given Becerra’s lackluster campaign and the general lack of enthusiasm surrounding the Sacramento Democrat’s candidacy.

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