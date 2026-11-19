Katie Couric and Bob Costas recently had a conversation on her "Next Question" podcast about CNN, and while they think the network is "fair and straightforward," they have a problem with Scott Jennings, who makes appearances on the network as a contributor.

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Katie Couric and Bob Costas gush over CNN, claim its reporting has been "fair and straightforward."



The only problem? That Scott Jennings guy.



Utter disdain starts oozing out at the mere mention of his name.



Costas: "What kind of nonsense am I forced to indulge here?"



Costas… pic.twitter.com/tNhYB30047 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

"Do you worry about what's going to happen to CNN if it's under ... if the leadership changes?" Couric asked.

"I think generally it's both its reporting and its commentary that have been good," Costas said. "It's been fair, and it's been straightforward ... there's not as much normalizing. Now, will they have people on who will defend, rationalize, deflect or even glorify Donald Trump? Will they have them on?"

"Are you talking about Scott Jennings?" Couric interjected before mocking Jennings' facial expressions.

Bob Costas and Katie Couric gush over CNN's "fair" and "straightforward" coverage, then Costas mocks @ScottJenningsKY' reactions on air.



Costas: "What kind of nonsense am I forced to indulge here?" pic.twitter.com/x70CZED4nr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2026

Keep it classy, Katie.

Katie Couric should never be taken seriously by anyone ever again after she was busted for deceptively editing a gun control video to make highly intelligent and articulate gun owners look clueless. It was Dan Rather level deception.



That these people continually get caught… — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 19, 2026

"That these people continually get caught doing this s**t and then turn around and pearl-clutch over their wonderfully *objective reporting is a microcosm of everything wrong with American media," the post read.

They can't handle the fact that Scott Jennings can take any of them in a debate — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 19, 2026

Bingo.

Ask Katie Couric about the Epstein party George Stephanopoulos took her too (AFTER his conviction for propositioning a minor). — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) November 19, 2026

Yeah. Ask her about that.

This is Costas' "objective" reporting, by the way.

Costas is a condescending, pompous little clown.



“This is not a matter of opinion. If you won't get vaccinated, you're wrong. Period."



He even compared not getting the Covid vaccine to driving drunk. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2fVTNvIed8 https://t.co/90jAfgM6h5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 19, 2026

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Of course, he also thinks opposition to Trump is proper journalism.

Bob Costas lectures about the only proper and principled way to be a real journalist: Oppose Trump.



These same would-be media gatekeepers look at cratered public trust in their industry and wonder what could possibly be the problem. https://t.co/xUj8RrpYzO pic.twitter.com/lycs3o5iKB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 19, 2026

But Jennings himself had the best response.

He could run circles around them, and they know it.

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