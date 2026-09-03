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California Democrats Are Poised to Make Driving Even More Expensive

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 03, 2026 8:30 AM
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California Democrats Are Poised to Make Driving Even More Expensive
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Democrats have been itching for years to get a mileage tax shoved down our throats. It's the best way to start making the poor and working classes stop using their cars and taking public transportation, because it makes the basic act of driving more expensive. For years, this writer was a home hospice nurse, and she'd often put 100-plus miles on her car driving to visits.

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Under this proposal in California, she would be paying $180 a month, or $2,160 a year, just to go to work. Democrats in Sacramento are poised to put a mileage tax of roughly nine cents per mile on drivers. On top of the state's already astronomical gas and vehicle taxes and the coming skyrocketing prices for tires.

Here's more:

California’s November midterm elections could determine whether a controversial tax charging motorists for every mile they drive moves forward.

State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio warns that Democrats could use their two-thirds majority in the state Legislature to advance a statewide mileage-based tax, and says that breaking that supermajority in the 2026 election would effectively block the proposal.

Under the plan described by DeMaio, motorists could be charged between six and nine cents for every mile driven, in addition to existing gas and vehicle taxes.

Drivers would have their mileage recorded electronically or undergo annual mileage inspections before receiving a bill based on how far they traveled, according to DeMaio.

At the lower six-cent rate, someone driving 15,000 miles annually would pay an additional $900 per year.

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This is absolutely insane.

That's the entire plan.

That's why Democrats aren't letting people vote on this measure.

And where does this money go?

According to Democrats, no.

Democrats think your hard-earned money belongs to them. That much is very clear.

Meanwhile, they scream about "affordability" and do everything in their power to make the things they don't like — cars, reliable energy, homeownership — outrageously expensive and out of reach for most Americans. That's not an accident. You get less of what you tax, which is why they tax cars, income, and fossil fuels. They want less of those, they want more of your money, and they want to ruin your quality of life.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CALIFORNIA | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ECONOMY | TAXES
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