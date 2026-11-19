Fiona the hippo, who won hearts the world over after she was born prematurely and weighed just 29 pounds in 2017, has died after swallowing a hat that accidentally fell into her enclosure last week.

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The Cincinnati Zoo announced her passing this afternoon.

It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency. https://t.co/X0GVbDAiEQ pic.twitter.com/7wLF0uclWB — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 19, 2026

Here's more:

“We are in shock at the moment,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike. “We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore.” The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover. “Our animal care team was heroic in their efforts to save her. They did everything possible, but her body couldn’t fight anymore,” said Jenike. “She was dearly loved by her Zoo family and countless others around the world. Her loss will be felt deeply by so many.” “Fiona was such a gift,” said Cincinnati Zoo Executive Chair of the Board Thane Maynard. “I have never known an animal so beloved in all my life. From the day she was born, she was like lightning in a bottle. And, she will be remembered and beloved many years from now.” Fiona would have been ten years old this January. In those ten years, she inspired millions with her story of survival and did so much to raise awareness and caring for her species. She was truly treasured.

We have to emphasize that this was an accident. A hat was tossed into the air outside her enclosure and caught by a ceiling fan, which threw it through a 12-inch gap at the top of the viewing glass. "We probably couldn't make it happen again if we tried," a Cincinnati Zoo spokesperson told CNN.

Fiona had been on around-the-clock observation by a team of veterinarians and other staff who gave her anti-nausea medications, laxatives, and other support in the hopes she'd pass the hat naturally.

The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 19, 2026

The team tried to provide supportive care today, but it was not successful.

The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.



We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are. — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 19, 2026

The caregivers are also understandably upset.

Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time. — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) November 19, 2026

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Fiona was nine years old.

I’m heartbroken. My family visited the zoo and the bloat for the first time in June because we loved Fiona. pic.twitter.com/XXRSRnSPRp — Robyn’s Randoms 💜✡️ (@sweetnjmom) November 19, 2026

She went viral in 2017 for being unusually small for a newborn hippo — they usually weigh 100 pounds or so.

It's absolutely sad.

Rest in peace, Fiona. ❤️



You brought so much joy, laughter and love to so many hearts in Cincinnati. You will be deeply missed, but the happiness and memories you gave us will never be forgotten. 🦛 https://t.co/RIuTvcYJqt — University of Cincinnati (@uofcincy) November 19, 2026

Mayor Aftab Pureval wrote in a social media post, “Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn’t be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole."

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