Amnesty International just got put in its place by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On Thursday, Rubio was asked by reporters about the organization’s accusations that U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran constitute “war crimes.” His response was that perhaps Amnesty should focus on actual wrongdoers, like, say, Iran, whose regime has murdered tens of thousands of its own citizens in cold blood just this year. And that isn’t even to mention the roughly half-century the regime has spent spreading its chief export, global terrorism with the murder of innocent civilians as its chief goal.

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But of course, that would be too easy. It is far easier to lecture virtuous nations like the United States and Israel than to confront a bloodthirsty regime that couldn’t care less what Amnesty International thinks.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Sec. Marco Rubio just MIC DROPPED Amnesty International attacking the US for "war crimes" in Iran "You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that M*RDERED in cold blood tens of THOUSANDS of people in the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country!" "What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and M*RDERS the people in their hospital bed." "And by the way, sometimes m*rders the doctors or the nurses who treated them. So they should focus on THEM!" "THOSE are war crimes. THOSE are crimes against humanity. Those crimes are committing against their own people!" "Amnesty International is a FRAUD!" It's just another globalist organization that cozies up to Islamists and ignores the REAL crimes committed against humanity. Marco is spot-on These "human rights" groups go silent when a regime slaughters its own people, then suddenly find their voice when America fights back! Rubio said what millions of Iranians have been begging the world to acknowledge, and what AMERICANS KNOW Just like the ICC, we will ignore "Amnesty International." Frankly, ANY group branding itself around "amnesty" should be written off as BS The best Secretary of State we've had, EVER 🇺🇸 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2026

"Amnesty International is a fraud," the Secretary of State said. "You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that murdered, in cold blood, tens of thousands of people on the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country. What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and murders the people in their hospital bed and, by the way, sometimes murders the doctors or the nurses who treated them. So they should focus on them. Those are war crimes. Those are crimes against humanity. And those are crimes they're committing against their own people."

This comes as Secretary Rubio has made a habit of going after international bodies that have continually overstepped not only their mandates, but the bounds of national sovereignty. That includes sanctions on the International Criminal Court, as well as some of its leading officials individually.

The message coming from Rubio's State Department is abundantly clear: An international title does not constitute a blank check to exercise undue and continual authority over sovereign nations, nor does it place those wielding that authority beyond accountability.

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If these institutions insist on overstepping their bounds, Rubio is willing to remind them that those bounds still exist.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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