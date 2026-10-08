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Amnesty International Just Got Put in Its Place by Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 08, 2026 4:00 PM
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Amnesty International Just Got Put in Its Place by Secretary of State Marco Rubio
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Amnesty International just got put in its place by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

On Thursday, Rubio was asked by reporters about the organization’s accusations that U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran constitute “war crimes.” His response was that perhaps Amnesty should focus on actual wrongdoers, like, say, Iran, whose regime has murdered tens of thousands of its own citizens in cold blood just this year. And that isn’t even to mention the roughly half-century the regime has spent spreading its chief export, global terrorism with the murder of innocent civilians as its chief goal. 

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But of course, that would be too easy. It is far easier to lecture virtuous nations like the United States and Israel than to confront a bloodthirsty regime that couldn’t care less what Amnesty International thinks.

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"Amnesty International is a fraud," the Secretary of State said. "You know what I think Amnesty International should be focused on? An Iranian regime that murdered, in cold blood, tens of thousands of people on the streets of Tehran and other parts of the country. What Amnesty International should focus on is how the Iranian regime goes into hospitals when protesters are injured and murders the people in their hospital bed and, by the way, sometimes murders the doctors or the nurses who treated them. So they should focus on them. Those are war crimes. Those are crimes against humanity. And those are crimes they're committing against their own people."

This comes as Secretary Rubio has made a habit of going after international bodies that have continually overstepped not only their mandates, but the bounds of national sovereignty. That includes sanctions on the International Criminal Court, as well as some of its leading officials individually. 

The message coming from Rubio's State Department is abundantly clear: An international title does not constitute a blank check to exercise undue and continual authority over sovereign nations, nor does it place those wielding that authority beyond accountability. 

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If these institutions insist on overstepping their bounds, Rubio is willing to remind them that those bounds still exist.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT | IRAN | MARCO RUBIO
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