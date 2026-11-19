We hope you weren't holding out for affordability. Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley laid out the Democrats' agenda — dubbed Project 2027, it seems — and it has nothing to do with lowering your gas prices or grocery bills and everything to do with massive amounts of spending and far-left extreme policy positions like reparations and "abortion justice."

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We need to show people what Democrats can do with our majority.



Reparations. Abortion justice. Medicare for All. Abolishing ICE. Childcare. Paid leave. And more.



If Trump wants to veto any of this, then the people will know exactly where he stands. And we won’t stop fighting… pic.twitter.com/UhE00pRiQR — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) November 15, 2026

"If Trump wants to veto any of this, then the people will know exactly where he stands. And we won’t stop fighting until we win," she wrote on X.

In a video, Pressley built on that agenda.

Rep. Pressley lays out Project 2027: slavery reparations, more abortion, amnesty, TPS expansion, and ICE abolition



So much for the "affordability agenda" pic.twitter.com/Qhi6vwbXBl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2026

"I'm fighting for a reparative justice agenda for black America," Pressley said. "An appeal to leader Jeffries to lead and join me in that work without apology. As the chair of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus, I'm fighting for a restoration of our reproductive freedoms and an expansion. We have to repeal the Hyde Amendment."

"As someone who represents a district that's 40 percent foreign-born, we have got to abolish ICE," she continued. "It's terrorizing our immigrant neighbors. We have to extend TPS; it's separating families and deporting people to their death sentence. And we need a pathway that centers the humanity and dignity and safety to citizenship."

How does that help with affordability?

So funny they need a president to sign all that. She got a commitment from President Trump?



Of course not but she knows her supporters are too stupid to understand how legislation works. So she gaslight them with this nonsense. — MAGAdittos (@HillarysWig) November 19, 2026

President Trump will veto this nonsense.

Reparations, amnesty for illegal aliens and no ICE. Funny how none of that makes my groceries any cheaper. — Paul of Legally Armed America (@Paul_of_LAA) November 19, 2026

Affordability only applies to Democrats' constituencies. The rest of us will be paying more. Lots more.

So it’s clear that Democrats were just paying lip service to affordability. https://t.co/trwhNVDyu3 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 19, 2026

And it will be painfully clear in just a couple of months.

Democrats are focused on everything except for making life more affordable for hardworking Americans.



Don’t take my word for it. They’re telling you exactly where their priorities lie.👇 https://t.co/tjbH1yzLug — Rep. Tony Wied (@RepTonyWied) November 19, 2026

Democrats are taking all the wrong lessons from the midterms, and that's fine.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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