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Pro-Hamas Protesters Ate Zohran Mamdani Alive As He Attended an October 7 Vigil

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Oct 08, 2026 11:00 AM
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Pro-Hamas Protesters Ate Zohran Mamdani Alive As He Attended an October 7 Vigil
AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool

If there is one rule on the progressive Left, it is that you can never be progressive enough. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, despite his credentials, is no exception. 

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You may be surprised to learn that Mamdani attended an October 7 vigil in Manhattan’s Union Square on Wednesday, marking the third anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks. Although for a mayor who has devoted so much of his rhetoric to criticizing Israel, his presence was quite a surprise.

The reception was not. He reportedly arrived an hour late and was immediately swarmed by pro-Palestinian protesters shouting “traitor” and “sellout,” and even accusing Mamdani, of all people, of standing by while Israel committed what they called “genocide” in Gaza. This was not merely a counterprotest either. Protesters interrupted mourners, and some reportedly chanted “Long Live Hamas.” 

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show multiple groups booing Mamdani, with some suggesting mourners were no more welcoming of the New York City Mayor than the pro-Hamas crowd.

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And if the events at the vigil weren't bad enough, progressive darling Hasan Piker voiced his support for the actions of the progressive crowd, describing it simply as "applying pressure" to secure more concrete advancements for the progressive cause, whatever that could mean.

"I am in favor of applying pressure," Piker said. "I'm saying that there would be far less of it if he had offered material changes to the pro-Palestine front that, you know, played a formative role that was his organizing home initially even before DSA. It was SJP (students for Justice in Palestine)."

This came just hours after an atrocious social media post from the New York City mayor marking the anniversary of the October 7 attacks. A couple of sentences acknowledged Israeli suffering, but the vast majority focused instead on Palestinian suffering, and criticizing the Israeli response. The post drew bipartisan backlash.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HAMAS | ISRAEL | NEW YORK | PRO-PALESTINIAN | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
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