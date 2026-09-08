One Million Jobs, Zero Apocalypse: How AI Is Outpacing Layoffs and Rewriting the Labor Market

The panicans, thus far, have been proven wrong once again.

Despite mass bipartisan fears of an unemployment crisis thanks to the technological advancements made in artificial intelligence, advancements in AI have created about one million American jobs, according to The Economist, readily outpacing the about 200,000 layoffs attributed to AI in the same period. In other words, technological advancements have yet again proven to be a net producer of jobs.

Advertisement

🚨 The Economist: AI has already created around 1 MILLION American jobs.



From skilled trades to high-tech roles, AI is proving to be a net job creator. pic.twitter.com/wKzAkg35wW — Innovation Council (@innovationcncl) September 8, 2026

These jobs aren’t confined to the tech sector, either. Like with most other technological advancements, the employment boom driven by artificial intelligence has spilled into trade and blue-collar industries alongside the usual tech roles.

Massive spending on data centers and power generation has supercharged hiring for electricians, HVAC and plumbing workers, utility-system builders, commercial construction crews, and electrical-equipment manufacturers. Employment across core data-center-related industries has surged by roughly 320,000 jobs above trend since 2023, and the BLS projects utilities will be the fastest-growing sector through 2035.

At the same time, a new class of professional roles, engineers, software developers, mathematicians, data scientists, and related occupations, has exploded by about 730,000 jobs above trend since 2022. LinkedIn’s analysis points to roughly 640,000 new AI-specific jobs between 2023 and 2025.

Even young workers, who many expected to be the first employment casualty of AI, are faring far better than the doom-and-gloom would suggest. With unemployment at just 4.1 percent, the overall job market is too strong for any one group to be in terrible shape. Plus, the usual gap between youth and overall unemployment has shrunk to several decade lows, yet another positive sign indicative of young adult labor market strength. If AI were wiping out entry-level jobs, that gap would be widening.

Narrative violation: According to the Economist, AI has created 1 million new jobs in the U.S. https://t.co/Iu8Yj7EW1u pic.twitter.com/0Do4es4lxO — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 8, 2026

The numbers thus far point to a brighter future ahead for America, with an economy increasingly driven by artificial intelligence in both production and labor. As many who believe in free-market economics were quick to point out, technology always creates jobs people wouldn’t have been able to fathom just a generation earlier. That not only tracks with all of human history, but reflects the core belief in adaptation that underlies free-market principles.

History, once again, has so far proven victorious.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s successes and combat the Democrats' lies about America's economic revival. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.