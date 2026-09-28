A New Ad From Kansas Democrat Adam Hamilton Deserves Three Pinocchios

Democrat Adam Hamilton, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas, has been exposed as a woke megachurch pastor who preaches on issues like Black Lives Matter, environmentalism, and the radical LGBTQ agenda. He went so far as to say in a June 2020 sermon that, "By virtue of being white,I have to repent."

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Hamilton knows his radical agenda won't play well with Kansas voters, and he even told former Vice President Kamala Harris to stay away from his campaign. "Please do not come to my state," Hamilton said in an MSNOW interview. "I do not need you here. You would actually hurt me."

But Hamilton is doing a good job of hurting his own campaign, which was recently caught lying about his Republican opponent, Roger Marshall. The Hamilton campaign dropped an ad claiming Marshall had a woman arrested over a missed $50 medical payment.

#KSSen: D candidate Adam Hamilton is up on TV with this spot --



Meischa to camera:



"One evening I see lights. I open the door and it's a police officer. They arrested me because I didn't make a $50 payment to Roger Marshall" pic.twitter.com/o5x7WkXLGp — Medium Buying (@MediumBuying) September 25, 2026

"One evening, I see lights. I open the door and it's a police officer," says a woman named Meischa. "They arrested me because I didn't make a $50 payment to Roger Marshall. I was eight months pregnant and I said 'Please, do not handcuff me in front of my two-year-old daughter.' Roger Marshall preyed on the low-income families of Kansas. The healthcare system is broken, but not for Roger Marshall. He's absolutely profiting from it."

But this ad is a lie. Meischa was not arrested for a missed payment on a medical debt. The Kansas Bill of Rights (Section 16) explicitly prohibits imprisonment for debt. No one in Kansas can be arrested and jailed for failing to pay a bill.

The reality is that a judge ordered Meischa's arrest after she failed to appear in court more than 16 times over a three-year period, and court records show she has a history of failing to appear in court.

“Meischa received notices to appear in court and ignored them.” pic.twitter.com/Ed9XxQtdhO — Shay (@Shaykcprincess) September 25, 2026

Even the $50 debt was a lie. Heartland Regional sought more than $3,500 from Meischa and sent that amount to collections. The $50 bill was owed to Hutch Clinic, a different hospital and a different doctor — not Roger Marshall.

It's also untrue that Meischa was "surprised" by the arrest. She has been called to court by eight different businesses in three different Kansas counties over a multi-year period, including a different hospital and an eviction.

The Hamilton campaign knows his radical agenda won't play well with Kansas voters, so instead he's using scaremongering and dishonest ads to deceive voters. Telling voters that Marshall had a pregnant woman arrested because she didn't make a $50 payment just isn't true. The actual debt was thousands of dollars, the $50 debt was for a different hospital and different doctor, and the arrest came after Meischa repeatedly failed to appear in court.

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If Hamilton wants Kansas voters to trust him with a seat in the Senate, his campaign should do better than this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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