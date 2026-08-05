Disgraced Rep. Max Miller Just Tried Comparing Himself to President Trump

Scandal-plagued Representative Max Miller (R-OH) is trying a new strategy as he battles allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and illegal drug use, and it’s a shameful one. His latest attempt to swing opinion in his favor came in an interview with Newsmax, where he compared his own legal troubles to those of President Trump.

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The comparison is worth noting, as it’s a reminder that not every investigation is some “deep state” plot. Most of the time, our government institutions are simply doing what they’re supposed to do, and in this case, that is pursuing justice against someone who most likely deserves it.

Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty immediately shuts down embattled Congressman Max Miller after Miller tried comparing his legal troubles to President Trump’s.



Absolutely brutal: “You’re NOT Donald Trump.”



MILLER: “And do you want to know what he did, Rob? He stayed in the fight because… pic.twitter.com/IFBnEMAOK0 — Overton (@overton_news) August 5, 2026

"[President Trump] stayed in the fight because Americans see—and one of the qualities that they respect the most is somebody who is resilient. And can I tell you something? Innocent people don't run from these battles, and that's why I'm not running."

"I agree with you there. I agree with you there. But Donald Trump was running for president. This is a totally different situation. You're not Donald Trump. And if we're talking about, I think you said 2016, that's the Access Hollywood tape. Those are just words. We're talking about possible physical abuse. They're not the same," Newsmax's Rob Finnerty said.

"[So] that's a yes? You're staying in this race? Nothing's gonna—if the president called you tonight and asked you to drop out, you're staying in this race?" he asked.

"Yes. There's no chance that I'm removing myself from this race," Miller said. "I went on Jake Tapper earlier, I said the same thing to him. If I need to shout it out from the rooftops to let everybody know."

Rep. Miller has been accused of severe domestic abuse by his ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno, and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. The allegations include physical violence, child abuse allegations, and it has resulted in a subsequent investigation by the House Ethics Committee. So far, the case looks pretty bad for the Ohio Republican.

Sen. Moreno has called for Miller's arrest.

JUST IN: Senator Bernie Moreno is now calling for his former son-in-law, Congressman Max Miller, to be arrested.



Moreno told reporters he believes Miller committed a felony by allegedly releasing a nude photo of Moreno’s 2-year-old granddaughter.



MORENO: “When he went out and… https://t.co/dDeB9iAnOT pic.twitter.com/vR05kUCoqI — Overton (@overton_news) August 4, 2026

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President Trump has stopped just short of calling for the Ohio representative to drop out, but that stance may not hold. In a Monday phone call, Trump warned Miller that his reelection prospects looked grim but has yet to publicly withdraw his endorsement. For now, Trump is letting the families “figure it out,” but as pressure mounts Trump's patience is likely to run thin.

Reporter: “Any comment on Representative [Max] Miller (R-OH)?”



President Trump:”I hope he's able to work it out. I feel badly for him.”



Miller needs to DROP OUT! pic.twitter.com/24Y9KyYHit — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) August 5, 2026

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