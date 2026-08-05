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Disgraced Rep. Max Miller Just Tried Comparing Himself to President Trump

Dmitri Bolt Follow @_bolt_dmitri
Aug 05, 2026 2:00 PM
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Disgraced Rep. Max Miller Just Tried Comparing Himself to President Trump
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Scandal-plagued Representative Max Miller (R-OH) is trying a new strategy as he battles allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, and illegal drug use, and it’s a shameful one. His latest attempt to swing opinion in his favor came in an interview with Newsmax, where he compared his own legal troubles to those of President Trump

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The comparison is worth noting, as it’s a reminder that not every investigation is some “deep state” plot. Most of the time, our government institutions are simply doing what they’re supposed to do, and in this case, that is pursuing justice against someone who most likely deserves it.

"[President Trump] stayed in the fight because Americans see—and one of the qualities that they respect the most is somebody who is resilient. And can I tell you something? Innocent people don't run from these battles, and that's why I'm not running."

"I agree with you there. I agree with you there. But Donald Trump was running for president. This is a totally different situation. You're not Donald Trump. And if we're talking about, I think you said 2016, that's the Access Hollywood tape. Those are just words. We're talking about possible physical abuse. They're not the same," Newsmax's Rob Finnerty said.

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"[So] that's a yes? You're staying in this race? Nothing's gonna—if the president called you tonight and asked you to drop out, you're staying in this race?" he asked.

"Yes. There's no chance that I'm removing myself from this race," Miller said. "I went on Jake Tapper earlier, I said the same thing to him. If I need to shout it out from the rooftops to let everybody know."

Rep. Miller has been accused of severe domestic abuse by his ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of Senator Bernie Moreno, and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. The allegations include physical violence, child abuse allegations, and it has resulted in a subsequent investigation by the House Ethics Committee. So far, the case looks pretty bad for the Ohio Republican.

Sen. Moreno has called for Miller's arrest.

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President Trump has stopped just short of calling for the Ohio representative to drop out, but that stance may not hold. In a Monday phone call, Trump warned Miller that his reelection prospects looked grim but has yet to publicly withdraw his endorsement. For now, Trump is letting the families “figure it out,” but as pressure mounts Trump's patience is likely to run thin.

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News Topics CRIME | DONALD TRUMP | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | OHIO
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