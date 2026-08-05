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The Irish Government's Antisemitism Just Cost It €53 Million

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 05, 2026 2:30 PM
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The Irish Government's Antisemitism Just Cost It €53 Million
AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

The Irish government let its hatred of Israel cost taxpayers €53 million. The country purchased the jet, a Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft, to replace its ailing Lear Jet. But the Dassault Falcon was supposed to come with a navigation system known as FalconEye, which can help the pilots see through low-visibility conditions so the aircraft can land safely.

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That system was not included because it was Israeli-made, and the Irish government requested its exclusion. So now they have a plane incapable of landing in conditions like fog.

Here's more:

THE NEW GOVERNMENT jet may struggle to land in fog and bad weather because it was ordered without a navigational system which is made by an Israeli company, The Journal has learned. 

Delivered just before Christmas last year, the €53m Dassault Falcon 6X aircraft replaced the government’s ailing Lear Jet which had suffered significant technical difficulties and was also more limited in range.

Defined as a multi-purpose Strategic Reach Aircraft, it can carry out a range of operations, including long distance air ambulance missions, but is generally used for transport of ministers and the Taoiseach.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation SA, a French aerospace company of long-standing in the aviation and defence industries, the craft has a passenger capacity of 14. It is operated by the Irish Air Corps from Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell.

Multiple sources have confirmed to The Journal that a piece of equipment used to help land the plane in fog or other inclement conditions was not included in the plane.

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The unhinged hatred of Israel is mind-boggling. So now the Irish government has a jet it cannot fly in inclement weather. Well, technically it can fly it, but it can't land safely which is the entire point of flying.

Truth.

You'd think, but apparently not.

Literally blinded by hate.

It's an incredible self-own.

The government bureaucrats who made this request should be held accountable for spending €53 million on a jet they can only use when it's clear and sunny outside. But they won't. The official government position of Ireland is very critical of Israel while demanding a "two-state" solution for Palestine, something that has been rejected by Palestinians repeatedly.

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We wonder if Ireland will sheepishly allow the system to be installed without much public fanfare.

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News Topics ISRAEL | FOREIGN POLICY
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