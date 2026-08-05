Brandon Gill Spells Out the Motive Behind Mamdani's Government Grocery Stores

When New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced his plans for government-run grocery stores during his campaign, bodega owners sounded the alarm that such a scheme would put them out of business. That's by design, of course. Socialists like Mamdani want the government to control every aspect of our lives from the cradle to the grave. As we pointed out, even the process to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) is complex, convoluted, and confusing.

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Rep. Brandon Gill also spelled out Mamdani's motives behind this. It's not about saving New Yorkers money. It's not about bringing grocery stores to underserved areas. It's about power, and Mamdani's hope to keep a socialist stranglehold on the Big Apple.

Mamdani calls them "city-owned grocery stores." But all he is doing is putting mom-and-pop bodegas out of business by forcing them to compete with the government so he can buy the votes of people who will keep him in power. pic.twitter.com/m7ybhsOlog — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) August 4, 2026

"For Mamdani, let's be very clear about what he's doing. This is not an attempt to make America or New York City more prosperous," Gill said. "It's not an attempt to promote human flourishing or to do any kind of good for his community. It is purely a weapon he can use against his political enemies, i.e. the taxpayers and business owners who are going to be run out of business because they're having to compete with the government. And a way for him to use these grocery stores to reward his political allies. And those are the people he believes are going to be using the grocery stores, whose votes he's essentially buying off. It's a raw, Machiavellian power play, and I think that's what is so disturbing and disgusting about it."

This will be an epic failure, especially when the shoplifting begins, and as long as they steal less than $900 they won’t even be prosecuted. They will just get a fine, if that. But that would be funny if Mamdani’s grocery stores go bust because of NYC’s liberal laws. https://t.co/7dH0lk1WXB — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) August 4, 2026

We give it six months before the stores begin to crumble.

It will collapse their economy. — Space Coast resident 🐊🇺🇸 (@IzzyBee0509) August 5, 2026

That's the goal. Collapse the economy. Say capitalism failed, and install a socialist economy that will make everyone poor.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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