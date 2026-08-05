It Might Be Time for the WNBA to Put Its Money Where Its Mouth Is

After a long week of WNBA players and coaches crying about inclusivity and allowing men in women's sports, an opportunity has presented itself for the league to act on it. A transgender athlete is putting up numbers in a French women's second-tier basketball league, and calls are erupting for the WNBA to sign the male who now identifies as female.

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Julie Tétart is averaging a season-long double-double with 21 points and 20 rebounds a game, and won Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Domestic Player of the Year during the 2025–26 season.

When asked by Fox's Outkick about joining the league, Tétart said, "If they contact me, I won't say no. But you have to be realistic: I'm old, and there are far better players than me!"

A transgender player has been dominating France's second-tier women's basketball league, and now the WNBA question is front and center.



Julie Tétart averages 21 points and 20 rebounds this season while sweeping Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Domestic Player… pic.twitter.com/NCXYqei4Um — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 4, 2026

Social media users are calling on a WNBA team to sign transgender French basketball player Julie Tétart, who averages 21 points per game.



Tétart, who came out as trans in 2021, is a 6'3'' machine, averaging 20 rebounds per game.



Tétart led France's 'Ligue 2' in scoring and… pic.twitter.com/R7FN8Bs8HU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2026

Throughout the week, chaos has erupted within and around the WNBA over Sophie Cunningham's assertion that men do not belong in women's sports and locker rooms. Team owners have since been suspended for cussing out teenage Cunningham fans, Coaches are claiming to be "unsure of the science" of the biological differences between men and women, and others are desperately trying to make a statement by wearing shirts that read "Trans kids belong." If the league truly believes there are no differences and that inclusivity means allowing biological men to play, they have a star who's just a phone call away.

Tétart is a 6'3 biological male who came out as trans in October 2021. Last season, Tétart dominated Ligue 2 so hard that collusion allegations spread when Tétart did not win the MVP award. An activist group called "TRANspire" even lamented on Instagram, saying, "Despite top-tier athletic performance on the court during the 2025/2026 season by Julie and Aurore, voters for the Ligue 2 Féminine de Basket Awards deliberately decided not to grant them any awards."

The trans player continued speaking over Instagram DMs with Outkick, saying that playing in the league would be a "childhood dream," but it's unfortunately not possible. Tétart said that the league is "inclusive," but the country is not. When pressed on it, Tétart said if asked to join the league, "I won't say no," and had no response on Cunningham's stances.

The WNBA has an opportunity to make good on its words and promises of inclusivity. Perhaps it's time to act.

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