Scott Jennings Had the Perfect Question for Max Miller's After His Disastrous CNN Interview

Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) is not dropping out. He has the backing of Speaker Mike Johnson, which is odd since Miller isn’t really a fan of him, but he launched another media offensive last night, which made an already messy and nasty situation even worse. He’s divorced from Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and he’s been slapped with severe allegations of domestic and child abuse.

Advertisement

The video over the weekend where he shared his side of the story was bizarre. The attempt at cleanup was even worse — posting a Dropbox link to court documents that included his unredacted daughter’s name and some images of the child that weren’t meant for the public eye, to put it mildly. They were deleted, but not before 204,000 people saw it. It’s a circus, and it got worse with his interview on CNN, where host Jake Tapper conducted a very good interview this time.

I've never seen anything like it. https://t.co/pFEB5y1JfD — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 4, 2026

Tapper: Now, your ex-wife stated to police that your child told her… “daddy kill you”



Max Miller: I wish you could talk to my beautiful baby girl. She can't string together sentences like that



Tapper: But didn't you just tell me that she had said that she was scared to go to… pic.twitter.com/AETg1H8RZA — Acyn (@Acyn) August 4, 2026

whoa -- Max Miller on CNN threatens Sen. Bernie Moreno with "exposing a deeply and personal embarrassing matter" after Moreno called for his resignation pic.twitter.com/wLHVce0lgD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 4, 2026

Also, Mr. Miller, please consider dropping out. Every time you open your mouth, you lose votes. It’s a chaotic situation you’re creating both personally and politically by staying in this race. Using it, as Scott Jennings noted on CNN, to pursue lawfare over the divorce isn’t appropriate. And Ohio can find a better Republican. Jennings had the perfect question for Miller: "What’s the best thing for my family?” Obviously, you need time away to heal and get your head right. This isn’t it, sir:

CNN’s Scott Jennings says Republicans can “do better” than Congressman Max Miller in Ohio.



He said he believes Senator Bernie Moreno when he says that his family has gone through “the seventh level of hell.”



JENNINGS: “First of all, my heart goes out to the family.”



“You’ve… pic.twitter.com/UAvpNZG0MR — Overton (@overton_news) August 5, 2026

JENNINGS: “First of all, my heart goes out to the family.” “You’ve got a mother, a young child, Bernie Moreno, who I know and am very fond of. A great new senator from Ohio.” “I believe them when they say they have gone through what Bernie Moreno called the seventh level of hell.” “This interview today was remarkable. It was long. It was full of deflection.” “I found no reason, just as a Republican watching it, why I would want that person, above all other Republicans who live in that district, to serve in the U.S. Congress.” “Even if you’re Max Miller and you want to argue all of these things are not true or it’s made up or whatever, don’t you have to ask yourself, what’s the best thing for my family?” “You know, we’ve got a broken family here. We’ve got a little girl.” “He strikes me as someone who needs some personal healing. That family obviously needs some healing.” “Is the best way to do that to fight it out in a congressional campaign?” “Obviously, the answer to that question is no.” “I would think it would be a pretty easy call for Republicans to say, we can do better than this in Ohio.”

Advertisement

Miller essentially threatened to expose something embarrassing about Sen. Moreno and claimed he offered Emily $5 million to go away, whatever that means. It’s hard to believe on its face. Also, the man lacks credibility. No one wants him around. Frankly, everyone with a pulse was appalled by the interview; it was a complete mess, and he’s dragging his family into this. People need to know when to quit. And Mr. Miller seems unwilling to accept that his career in public life is over.

I’ve thought Max Miller was a huge asshole ever since he screamed at me and said he’d “ruin my fucking life” because I refused to turn a bus filled with Trump donors back down Mount Rushmore b/c someone tested positive for covid, but he’s clearly more psycho than I even imagined. https://t.co/oUQycZedKl — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) August 5, 2026

I would say he needs media training, but the truth is that it wouldn't help the root problem. https://t.co/B4BqXNQY8x — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) August 5, 2026

Max Miller must resign.



This is bigger than politics.



He’s a monster. https://t.co/IsYwmue9aY — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) August 4, 2026