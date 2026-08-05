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You Won't Believe What El-Sayed Just Admitted to Watching on Social Media

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Aug 05, 2026 1:00 PM
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You Won't Believe What El-Sayed Just Admitted to Watching on Social Media
AP Photo/Jose Juarez

Abdul El-Sayed, a socialist Senate candidate who won his primary race on Tuesday, is being ridiculed all over social media. But it’s not because of his ridiculous policy positions. Instead, people are mocking him because he may have inadvertently admitted that he uses OnlyFans.

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Video footage circulating on X and other platforms highlighted comments he made in July during an interview in his home gym. 

“You're on Instagram,” El-Sayed said. “My team has access to my Instagram account and like the things that I actually look at on Instagram, right? Of course we get served that on your ‘For You’ page, but then like every third video that scrolls on its own is going to be some OnlyFans model. And it's because it clocked me as being a 40-some-year-old man.”

Not only did the candidate reveal that he watches OnlyFans, he also doesn’t know how social media algorithms work. Instagram feeds users content based on what they have looked up or watched on the platform, meaning that if El-Sayed is getting a lot of OnlyFans-related material, it’s because he’s viewing that content.

Several other users took the opportunity to poke fun at the candidate.

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El-Sayed, a progressive former public health official, narrowly won Michigan’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, defeating moderate Rep. Haley Stevens by roughly one percentage point in what became the most expensive Democratic Senate primary ever, with more than $80 million spent overall. 

Despite facing tens of millions in opposition spending and establishment support for his opponent, El-Sayed emerged victorious with strong grassroots backing from progressive leaders like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)  and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14).

El-Sayed also benefitted from high turnout in key areas and support from Michigan’s large Arab American population.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | BERNIE SANDERS | MICHIGAN
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