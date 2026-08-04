Pressure Mounts on Max Miller to Drop Out As Daily Mail Drops Another Damaging Story

Calls are growing for Rep. Max Miller to drop out of his reelection race following serious allegations that Miller abused his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno. Over the weekend, Moreno issued a scathing condemnation of Miller, saying that Miller's "increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior" made it impossible to keep the family matter private. Before Sen. Moreno released his statement, Miller released a video denying the allegations against him and saying that he had no intention of dropping out of the race. But Miller also released audio in which he admitted to spraying his ex-wife with hot water.

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Now the Daily Mail has published a story that contradicts Miller's claims that he never had needles by his bed. The Daily Mail published an image of a syringe filled with an unknown substance in Miller's bedroom, as well another photo of Miller with a bag of weed gummies.

NEW: The Daily Mail has obtained a photo of a syringe containing an unknown substance in Congressman Max Miller's bedroom, plus another photo of him grinning with 150mg weed gummies. https://t.co/mCzfIwlKg9 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 4, 2026

Here's more:

A never-before-seen photograph appears to show a syringe in the bedroom of embattled Trump-endorsed Congressman Max Miller, appearing to directly contradict his own recorded denial that he ever had needles by his bed, the Daily Mail can exclusively reveal. The bedroom image appears to have been taken by his now ex-wife Emily Moreno inside the home she previously shared with Miller, a source familiar with the matter told the Daily Mail. If authentic, it would corroborate one of her most explosive claims: that she found needles beside her then-husband's bed and photographed them. Facing rising scrutiny over domestic abuse allegations from Moreno, 32, which he had vehemently denied, Miller, 37, released audio recordings of their private conversations in an attempt to prove his innocence to the public. ... Another picture obtained by the Daily Mail seems to show Miller smiling while holding a bag of high-potency marijuana gummies toward the camera, each containing 15 times the legal California limit. There is no indication that Miller consumed the gummies or that they were his. The photos were taken during Miller’s romantic relationship with Moreno, a source familiar told the Daily Mail.

Miller posted on X that he's going to file paperwork for an ethics investigation into these claims.

In light of all the renewed interest in my family affairs I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family. I have absolutely nothing to hide.



We will be providing the committee all… — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 4, 2026

"We will be providing the committee all necessary documents needed for a detail examination. The accusations continue to change, but my facts stay the same. I am looking forward to my colleagues reading everything for themselves," he wrote on X.

The pressure to drop out of the race is increasing, and Miller has until Wednesday to drop out of the race so that someone else can appear on the ballot.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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