“Freedom” was on display at the White House on Tuesday — as President Donald Trump gave a “full, absolute and unconditional pardon” to two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, on Tuesday afternoon.

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The turkey pardon is a 79-year-long tradition, including “Gobble” and “Waddle” last year.

“I don’t know, it’s good. I mean, I’ve heard better. It’s a little out there,” Trump said regarding the turkey’s names at the ceremonial pardon event with First Lady Melania Trump and members of the cabinet.

Americans could vote from three sets of names, including “Commander and Chief” and “Honey and Ham.”

“Next year, we’ll be able to have a special location,” Trump said about potentially hosting the turkeys in the ballroom next year, after noting the birds stay at the Willard Intercontinental.

Townhall spoke with the West Virginia-based farmer behind raising this year’s turkeys, Scott Rightsell, on Monday.

“We ran a radio 24/7 to get them used to [the] noise of DC, had people come in and take pictures of them for the bright lights. And had several other people that helped us come in so they get used to different people,” Rightsell said.

The main part is educating people that don't know where their food comes from. It doesn't just magically show up at Walmart,” he later added.

As for Trump, he also touched on Thanksgiving travel, noting that gas prices have recently gone down, and pointed to the overall push for a new Air Traffic Control system to avoid another nationwide ground stop of flights seen earlier this month.

He also thanked troops overseas, including those enforcing the naval blockade against Iran.

“And we send them all our best wishes […] I ask God to watch over and protect all of our military,” the president said.

“We’ve never had numbers like this; we never had success like this,” he continued.

Both turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at the Texas A&M Poultry Science Center.

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