Two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, are slated to be spared from Thanksgiving dinner by President Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon – and the process to get the birds White House-ready is no joke.

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The incredibly well-behaved turkeys, which Townhall visited in their plastic-wrapped, lined hotel room at the five-star Willard InterContinental in Washington, D.C. on Monday, are part of a 79-year-long American tradition.

“It takes a lot of time. You gotta spend a lot of time with them, handling them,” Scott Rightsell, owner of the West Virginia-based Deans Gap Farm, told Townhall about getting the turkeys prepared for the pardon ceremony. The turkeys arrived in Washington over the weekend, and the National Turkey Federation (NTF) held a press conference introducing them to world on Monday morning.

SPECIAL DELIVERY TO WASHINGTON, D.C.!🦃🇺🇸 The Thanksgiving turkeys have officially arrived at the historic Willard Hotel ahead of President Trump’s annual presidential turkey pardon at the @WhiteHouse! Raised in West Virginia by American turkey farmers, these two VERY special guests are getting the presidential treatment before their big day! — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) November 22, 2026

“We ran a radio 24/7 to get them used to [the] noise of DC, had people come in and take pictures of them for the bright lights. And had several other people that helped us come in so they get used to different people,” Rightsell continued, adding that he “took several good floggings” when placing them on a table in order to get them ready to be on stage with the president.

The farm operated by him and his wife, Becky Rightsell, raises "primarily commercial turkeys" around 160 miles away from the nation's capital.

The process is facilitated by the NTF, and chairwoman Christy Puffenbarger explained that she and Rightsell were coworkers over two decades ago.

“I thought they would be ideal to grow because I wanted there to be a personal connection,” she said, highlighting that they wanted to showcase the Mountain State’s agriculture industry.

Americans were able to vote on three different sets of names, including “Honey and Ham” and “Commander and Chief.” The turkeys were born July 15, and while both are free from the ordinary Thanksgiving fate, only one gets the technical ceremonial pardon based on the results of Monday’s poll.

Following the ceremony featuring the president and First Lady Melania Trump, the turkeys will reside at Texas A&M University.

Both Puffenbarger and Rightsell stressed that they hope this helps people better understand the efforts of American farmers.

“We have so many great farmers, processors, and plant workers that have supported us all the way through. And for people to understand that process of what it takes to get food on their table, I think it would be surprising to a lot of people,” Puffenbarger said.

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Rightsell explained that many farmers are “working their tails off” to keep the United States fed.

“The main part is educating people that don't know where their food comes from. It doesn't just magically show up at Walmart,” he said, adding that it was a “great privilege and honor” to be selected for the annual tradition.

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