President Donald Trump was flanked by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday to recap his visit to Asia, including suggesting “joint guardrails” with China on artificial or “super” intelligence.

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The president met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and numerous other leaders to discuss trade and military concerns, including nuclear responsibility.

“Last night, we returned home from one of the most successful presidential visits to Asia in American history,” he said.

“In four days, I met more than 20 world leaders, secured two new trade deals [...] attended four major international summits, reaffirmed America's alliances throughout the region, and advanced the cause of peace and security around the world,” the president continued.

On AI/SI, he stressed that the U.S. needs to remain competitive with China and other nations, stressing that he is in favor of data center development domestically.

On the Russia-Ukraine War, he said there are “very good talks” underway to end the war. Trump said that Putin told him they would not have attempted a Ukraine invasion if he was president instead of then-President Joe Biden.

"I held a bilateral meeting with President Putin of Russia, who clearly expressed his desire to see the war between Russia and Ukraine end by diplomatic means,” he said.

“President Zelensky and President Putin have tremendous hatred,” the president continued, expressing his surprise that it has been such a difficult conflict to mediate an end to.

He also touted trade agreements with the Philippines as well as Thailand.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted the importance of the visit, adding that the trade element of the discussions were critical for preserving American jobs.

Rubio blasted critics of the decision to hold a trilateral with Russia and China, calling it “absurd” and “dangerous” to slam dialogue between the three largest global nuclear powers.

When asked by Fox News about the recent outages, he said they are all “separate events” and noted that many companies are “upgrading” their systems right now.

“That’s all under control. They will control it,” he said.

He noted the Air Traffic Control issues last week are a different problem, noting how the current system is decades old.

“We have an obsolete system. With that being said, it’s safe,” he said, renewing the push for more congressional funding to get a new system.









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